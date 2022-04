The 2022 season is finally here! Despite a 99-day owner lockout of the players, at times during which the season looked to be in real jeopardy, baseball is back with the full 162-game schedule intact. The offseason gave us many reasons to feel pessimistic as Yankees fans and baseball fans in general, but that is all in the rearview mirror — what matters now is the game ahead.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO