The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) are an 8.5-point favorite against the Detroit Pistons (23-56) on April 6, 2022. The over/under for the game is 218.5. The Mavericks took down the Bucks 118-112 in their last contest on Sunday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 32 points to lead the team to the victory. They covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 227.5 point total. Their last time out, the Pistons saw Saddiq Bey score a team-high 31 points to lead them to a 121-117 win against the Pacers on Sunday. They covered the spread as 5-point underdogs, and the teams scored 238 total points to top the 233-point over/under.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO