ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Killing Eve' Spin-Off In Development With an Unexpected Lead

By Jon Mendelsohn
Collider
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Killing Eve series finale, a spin-off has now been officially confirmed to be in development. The planned series is said to be a prequel and to focus on the beginnings of skilled spy Carolyn Martens, who is played by Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. Sid Gentle Films, who...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Final Episodes Trailer Might Reveal Major Spoiler

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix's Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series' conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn't known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can't entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Killing Eve recap: Villanelle heads back to psychopath therapy

Murder! Betrayal! Therapy! This episode of Killing Eve has everything — and everyone, thanks to a nifty new title card gimmick where each scene is framed around a character rather than a location. At first I thought the show might be hinting at something, like, "These are all the most important characters who you will be seeing in future episodes," but then one of them ended up stabbed to death, so who knows.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Fiona Shaw
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killing Eve#Series Finale#Drama Series#Bbc America#Amc Networks#Russian
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicago Med: Jessy Schram Returns as Hannah, Will Be Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face is scrubbing back into Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, who played Hannah on the NBC medical drama, returned in Wednesday’s episode and will be a series regular going forward, according to our sister site Deadline. Hannah made her return in the final moments of this week’s Med, starting a new job at the medical center’s emergency OB-GYN service. Sharon Goodwin set her up with the new position, but Dr. Archer seemed skeptical about bringing her back — which makes sense, since Hannah had a serious heroin addiction that landed her in rehab...
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Series Adds Succession Star in Key Role

AMC's Interview With the Vampire TV series has wrapped up a big actor for a key role with Talk Radio and Succession star and acclaimed playwright Eric Bogosian in the part of Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview. Fans of the Anne Rice novel and its feature film adaptation may recall that Christian Slater played the part in the 1994 movie. Bogosian joins a cast that includes Jacob Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Bailey Bass as child vampire, Claudia. Production is already underway on the series with the first footage premiering earlier this year during the Super Bowl, a 2022 debut is already confirmed as well.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Killing Eve’: Camille Cottin on a Big Turning Point for Eve & Helene

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 “It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous.”]. Who has the upper hand in their scenes, Eve (Sandra Oh) or Helene (Camille Cottin)? It continues to constantly change in Killing Eve Season 4 as they look to cut off the head of the monster that is the Twelve.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: Unexpected Intimacy and an Impressive Guitar Solo

Are we seriously halfway done with the final season of Killing Eve already? Say it ain’t so! Last week featured the most shocking moment of the season when Eve turned in Villanelle to the police for the murders of May and Phil, after she read about it in the newspaper in Fernanda’s bag. Carolyn had her eyes set on Cuba to visit the Russian agent that survived Hélène’s torture session. Villanelle was perhaps her most vulnerable yet, as she opened up to Eve’s therapist friend Martin about her desire for change (which he thinks she is capable of) and how she dreams about living a normal, boring life with Eve. Come on, how precious is that?
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy