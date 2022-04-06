ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East Troy spring election results

By Tracy Ouellette
mywalworthcounty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polls have closed for the spring 2022 election. Here are the unofficial...

mywalworthcounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Kenner municipal election results

KENNER, La. — Kenner residents have elected a new mayor and police chief. According to the campaign managers for Keith Conley and Michael Glaser, the pair have secured enough votes to win their prospective positions. Conley's camp says he will be the new Kenner police chief, filling Glaser's vacancy,...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy