ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel’s New ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer Reveals the Return of Wanda Maximoff

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA month out from the film’s release, Marvel Studios has shared another trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange. The minute-long video opens with a dark and gloomy Sanctum Sanctorum...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse...and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Doctor Strange#Madness
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Receives Discouraging Update

Don't expect to see a Thor 4 trailer anytime soon. It goes without saying that Taika Waititi should be given all the credit in the world for turning the Thor film series into a fun and thrilling franchise. This is why it's no longer surprising how fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the fourth sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Chris Hemsworth-led project is scheduled to hit cinemas this July but bafflingly enough, we still haven't seen the trailer for the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

X-Men Star James Marsden Reveals if He's Returning as Cyclops for Doctor Strange 2

We're just a month away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters and anticipation for the film — and for what characters it might introduce into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is growing. With the film taking things into the multiverse, fans can't help but speculate that it might also see the incorporation of characters from other non-MCU Marvel films much like Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. One of the characters fans would like to see is X-Men hero, Cyclops and now actor James Marsden is addressing whether he will appear in the Doctor Strange sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Says Their Marvel Saga Was More Costly Than We Thought

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the culmination of many films and the end of the Infinity Saga. So it would make sense that both films would cost a ton of money. Even more money than originally reported. During the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Avengers director Joe Russo revealed that their back-to-back films cost $500 million dollars each.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange 2’s Runtime May Have Been Revealed, And It’s Reportedly Super Long

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with the franchise greatly expanding on the small and silver screen. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it seems like Sam Raimi could go anywhere with its story. Now it looks like Doctor Strange 2’s runtime may have been revealed, and it’s reportedly super long.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' To Premiere Two Days Late With Two Episodes

Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is moving its premiere from Wednesday, May 25, to Friday, May 27, Ewan McGregor announced in a video on Thursday. The series will now premiere with two episodes instead of just one, though it is unclear whether future episodes will drop on Wednesdays or Fridays in the following weeks.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Sherlock Holmes’ Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO Max With Robert Downey Jr. Producing

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and Warner Bros. are looking to build a Sherlock Holmes film-TV universe in the mold of the TV series offshoots of Suicide Squad and The Batman on the WarnerMedia streamer. We hear that two potential spinoff series from the Warner Bros. movie franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are in early development at HBO Max. Executive produced by Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, each of the proposed series would focus on a different character. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell are exec producing alongside...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Doctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is firmly allied with various Avengers, the actor doesn’t consider Stephen Strange to be an official member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer Guarantees "Mystery, Meat and Mayhem"

20th Century Studios has dropped off a new trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, an animated, musical, comedy-mystery-adventure film based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. “This Memorial Day, get ready for mystery, meat, and mayhem,” 20th Century wrote in the trailer’s YouTube description. The big-screen preview sees...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Director Reveals If Scarlet Witch is Stronger Than The Sorcerer Supreme

Earlier today, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped a brand new trailer in celebration of tickets going on sale. Coinciding with ticket sales, director Sam Raimi did an interview with Fandango where he spoke on things like who's the villain of the film and if Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange will have variants in the movie. The director also talked about who he thinks is stronger between the two characters.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy