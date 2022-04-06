ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder Surprise salmonella recall extended to more products

By Josie Clarke
 1 day ago

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

The extended recall follows the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022 being recalled on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to the treats.

The recall now applies to 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022, 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best before date between April 20 2022 and August 21 2022, Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best before date between April 20 and August 21 2022, and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022.

Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall

Ferrero

Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best before date of April 20 to August 21 2022 have also been recalled.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling the batches because of the possible presence of salmonella, the FSA said.

Ferrero said in a statement: “The company continues to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella. Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously.

“While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products and therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium , within the same time frame.

“We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase and are asking consumers, who have one of these listed products with the above best before dates, to please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or consumers.ireland@ferrero.com.

“No other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall.

“The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall.”

FSA head of incidents Tina Potter said: “We have taken action along with local authorities and authorities in Belgium to minimise the risk based on the evidence so far.

“We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

“The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak. We are also working closely with UK and international partners, including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland.”

Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111

Dr Lesley Larkin, UKHSA

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety (One Health), at the UKHSA, said: “ Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days. However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

“Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”

On Monday, the FSA said no deaths had been reported in the UK but most cases involved children aged five and under.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

Investigations so far have been led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

WSB Radio

Recall alert: Select Jergens products possibly contaminated with bacteria

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ka0 USA Inc. has voluntarily recalled select units of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer due to potential bacterial contamination. According to the recall notice, Pluralibacter gergoviae is a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, but those with certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.
CINCINNATI, OH
