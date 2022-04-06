Just how protected from COVID are you? Where to go in South Florida to measure your antibodies

Tests to learn your COVID antibody levels are becoming increasingly popular as people begin making decisions about how to live a normal life again.

Federal regulators warn against the use of antibody tests as a predictor of COVID immunity, but low levels of antibodies — after an infection or vaccination — provide a signal that you may be vulnerable.

Before giving patients a COVID booster shot, Dr. Jeffrey Stein gives them a test to learn their antibody levels.

The blood test doesn’t decipher between antibodies from an infection or a vaccine. But within 48 hours of processing, the test does give Stein’s patients a number on a scale of 1 to 100 for their level of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19.

“Once you know your levels, that can guide your decisions,” said Stein, a Boca Raton internist.

As the country moves toward normalcy, many people who have been infected, vaccinated or both, want to know their level of protection against a future variant — and whether it has waned over time. A test to gauge antibody levels can be a powerful tool to measure individual risk, but scientists warn that there is no magic number that guarantees you are fully protected.

Where you can buy the tests

Labs such as Quest, Labcorp and Med Arbor make quantitative antibody tests that you can buy online directly, get at a local lab, or obtain from a doctor or pharmacy. These are different from the qualitative tests that look for antibodies to tell if you have had a COVID infection and provide a positive or negative result.

The tests that gauge levels vary in price from $75 to $150. Some insurance providers will cover the cost. Once you give a blood sample and the lab processes the test, you will know if you have such a low level of antibodies that they are undetectable, or where your level is on whatever scale that manufacturer uses.

Labcorp says its 2,000 patient-service centers, including Labcorp at Walgreens, can draw blood to perform the test. Although results are available online, patients are directed to follow up with their health care provider for guidance on how to interpret their test results. Its test uses a numerical scale from 0.40 to 250 U/mL.

While tests to measure neutralizing antibody levels are gaining interest from consumers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends against checking your antibody levels because there’s no proven way to calculate that a given antibody level that would protect you from a future COVID-19 infection or severe disease.

The agency has expressed concern that a test result could give someone a false sense of security.

Dennis Richter, 71, of Bothell, Wash., says he just wants to use the test to know when his antibodies start to wane.

Richter is gauging his antibody response to COVID infections by testing his levels every few months at a Labcorp site. He believes he was infected with COVID-19 in January 2021 and again in January 2022.

Meanwhile, his antibody levels continued to rise, even before his second infection. “My conclusion is that antibodies are not short-lived,” he said, adding that he feels reassured that his immune system is doing its job. “I am going to keep doing the test until I see my antibodies level off or decrease.”

Is it worth the test?

Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera, a physician-researcher at the University of Miami Health System, said he doesn’t see any point in checking your antibody levels.

“Even if the test says your level is high, you can assume you are protected but you have no data to support that,” he said. “My point is why are we doing this? If I get a booster, I know my antibodies will go up and I will be OK for the rest of the year.”

Companies like Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics originally marketed the test to patients and medical professionals as a way to shed light on a COVID vaccine’s effectiveness. They later adjusted their messaging and now suggest people use the results to know if they have detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies and track their levels over time.

Each person’s immune system differs, so the number of antibodies generated from either COVID-19 or vaccination may differ, too. Some people’s systems may be weaker due to the medications they take or medical conditions, or age. In addition, the amount of protection needed could change over time and with different coronavirus variants,

For now, doctors are coming up with their own interpretations of antibody test results.

Stein, for example, offers the test to anyone considering a booster and interprets the results: “If their levels are over 90, that’s damn good. If they are below 70, they are rolling the dice,” he said.

Jay Wohlgemuth, chief medical officer at Quest Diagnostics, said competing laboratories, manufacturers and academics are working together to compile data and come up with messaging for how to use the test results that federal regulators will approve. They plan to present the data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May.

He believes developing an antibodies threshold that indicates vulnerability to a serious outcome, rather than protection from infection is more likely to gain approval.

“If you have a low antibody level or are absent antibodies after infection or vaccination, you are at higher risk for infection and hospital and bad outcomes. That information can be quite useful,” Wohlgemuth said.

“I worry that people with antibodies above certain levels can still get infected and die from COVID. That’s why we moved to come up with guidance around vulnerability,” he said.

“People react to getting infected in ways that cannot be predicted. It’s hard to say you are OK because that can be interpreted as you don’t need to get your next booster. It’s difficult to make that as a blanket statement.”

Stein, in Boca Raton, said patients blame all kinds of side effects on their COVID shots and he wants to give them an option.

“We have the technology now to measure antibodies. To me, getting the test allows you to understand your levels and alleviate your concerns about your body’s response.”

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com or Twitter @cindykgoodman.