PSVR 2 release date: When is Playstation’s new VR headset coming out?

Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2.

Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas.

The headset is the successor to the original PS VR , which arrived back in October 2016 and was the first (and remains the only) virtual reality headset for a mainstream game console.

Most other headsets work with gaming computers, smartphones or are self-contained with their own processor and power supply. Microsoft has not yet shown an interest in making a rival VR product for its Xbox console.

Sony is yet to reveal exactly what the PS VR2 will look like, and we haven’t seen a full spec sheet just yet. Regardless, here is everything we know so far.

Release date

Sony hasn’t said when it is planning to put the PS VR2 on sale. However, with news of the headset first breaking in early 2021, and further news released a year later, we feel an autumn 2022 release is most likely.

This gives Sony time to finish the hardware, for developers to produce VR games for it, and for the ongoing PS5 production bottlenecks and supply shortages to finally subside. We suspect Sony will reveal the headset in person, and show off how it works, at the E3 video game expo that usually takes place in the summer.

Price

The price is also something Sony is keeping secret for now, but we can take an educated guess. Given the original PS VR landed with a retail price of £349, we’re expecting a similar price point for the new version.

This is a fairly high price for a game console accessory, but the PS VR has been a success (at least by VR standards), and is often available at a discounted rate, or as part of a bundle with several games included. For example, it can currently be bought as a bundle with the VR Worlds game (£259.99, Argos.co.uk ) for comfortably below its original RRP.

Specs

Now onto the things we do know. Sony says the PS VR2 has a 4K resolution, which translates to 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye, and there’s HDR (high dynamic range) technology too, for improved contrast and brighter colours.

The headset uses an OLED display, so we’re hoping for the sort of vivid colours and deep blacks that the technology is known for. Additionally, the frame rates of 90Hz and 120Hz should make for smoother visuals. The field-of-view, a key metric when it comes to VR, is 110 degrees.

The PS VR2 has outwards-facing cameras on its exterior for inside-out tracking. VR headsets use this technology to map the wearer’s surroundings and help the virtual environment change realistically as they move their head, without the need for extra sensors placed around the room, as used to be the case with some VR systems.

Added to this, Sony is giving the PS VR2 eye-tracking tech, which will detect the motion of the gamer’s eyes, helping them explore and control a game by looking in specific directions.

Further sensor tech includes headset feedback, which Sony says “amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience.”

Sony is pushing haptic technology in a big way with the PS5. As well as the vibration motor of the VR2 headset, the dualsense gamepad (£59.99, Argos.co.uk ) has haptic feedback and motorised triggers that can push back against the player’s fingers. Haptic feedback is also featured in the new sense controllers of the PS VR2 itself.

Best PSVR games

As well as confirming the name of the headset in January 2022, Sony also revealed how an original game, namedly Horizon Call of the Mountain , is being developed specifically for the PS VR2. This will be the first of many next-generation VR titles coming to the PS5; as with the current PS VR, it is likely that some games will be entirely VR-based, while others will include an element of VR, but not rely entirely on the headset to function.

As for the current PS VR system (which works with both the PS4 and PS5 consoles), titles featured in our 2021 rundown of the best virtual reality games across all platforms include The Room VR (£24.99, Steampowered.com ), which our reviewer described as “a supremely satisfying experience.” Our tester also rated Beat Saber (£23.79, Steampowered.com ), as well as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (£14.67, Amazon.co.uk ) and Star Trek: Bridge Crew (£16.48, Amazon.co.uk ). They are all available for the current model of PS VR.

PS VR2 vs Oculus quest 2: What’s the difference?

The PS VR2 and Oculus quest 2 (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk ) are set to be quite different takes on virtual reality gaming. Where the former will only work when connected to a PS5 console, the latter is a self-contained system that can be enjoyed on its own, with just the headset and a controller. The Oculus can be connected to a PC for access to the company’s Rift games, but is mostly intended to be used on its own.

This is significant. While PS5 gamers would usually prefer a fully wireless VR experience, as offered by Oculus, Sony is betting on the huge power of the PlayStation 5 more than compensating for its need to be tethered to the PS VR2 headset. Mercifully, it’s a simpler setup than with the original PS VR, thanks to just a single USB-C cable connecting the new headset to the PS5 console.

Of course this also means battery life is no concern for the PS VR2, as power and huge amounts of high-speed data can be carried by USB-C cables. Steering away from a battery-powered, wireless VR headset should also help keep costs down – or rather, help Sony spend a greater proportion of the PS VR2’s cost on processing power, display technology and its unique haptic feedback system. Those key points should help push the PlayStation headset into a sector of the market beyond the less powerful Oculus.

Both headsets have cameras to map the wearer’s environment and offer a VR experience with no need for external sensors, and both work with a set of purpose-built hand controllers.

As for specifications, the PS VR2 has a slightly higher resolution at 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye, compared to 1,832 x 1,920 for the Oculus quest 2. Both handsets can handle a refresh rate of 90Hz, but only the PS VR2 can stretch to 120Hz, which should make for smoother visuals. Both also have 3D audio the quest 2 is offered with 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the PS VR2 is unlikely to have any, owing to how it connects to the PS5 console instead of running games off its own processor.

