PSVR 2 release date: When is Playstation’s new VR headset coming out?

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2.

Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas.

The headset is the successor to the original PS VR , which arrived back in October 2016 and was the first (and remains the only) virtual reality headset for a mainstream game console.

Most other headsets work with gaming computers, smartphones or are self-contained with their own processor and power supply. Microsoft has not yet shown an interest in making a rival VR product for its Xbox console.

Sony is yet to reveal exactly what the PS VR2 will look like, and we haven’t seen a full spec sheet just yet. Regardless, here is everything we know so far.

Release date

Sony hasn’t said when it is planning to put the PS VR2 on sale. However, with news of the headset first breaking in early 2021, and further news released a year later, we feel an autumn 2022 release is most likely.

This gives Sony time to finish the hardware, for developers to produce VR games for it, and for the ongoing PS5 production bottlenecks and supply shortages to finally subside. We suspect Sony will reveal the headset in person, and show off how it works, at the E3 video game expo that usually takes place in the summer.

Price

The price is also something Sony is keeping secret for now, but we can take an educated guess. Given the original PS VR landed with a retail price of £349, we’re expecting a similar price point for the new version.

This is a fairly high price for a game console accessory, but the PS VR has been a success (at least by VR standards), and is often available at a discounted rate, or as part of a bundle with several games included. For example, it can currently be bought as a bundle with the VR Worlds game (£259.99, Argos.co.uk ) for comfortably below its original RRP.

Specs

Now onto the things we do know. Sony says the PS VR2 has a 4K resolution, which translates to 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye, and there’s HDR (high dynamic range) technology too, for improved contrast and brighter colours.

The headset uses an OLED display, so we’re hoping for the sort of vivid colours and deep blacks that the technology is known for. Additionally, the frame rates of 90Hz and 120Hz should make for smoother visuals. The field-of-view, a key metric when it comes to VR, is 110 degrees.

The PS VR2 has outwards-facing cameras on its exterior for inside-out tracking. VR headsets use this technology to map the wearer’s surroundings and help the virtual environment change realistically as they move their head, without the need for extra sensors placed around the room, as used to be the case with some VR systems.

Added to this, Sony is giving the PS VR2 eye-tracking tech, which will detect the motion of the gamer’s eyes, helping them explore and control a game by looking in specific directions.

Further sensor tech includes headset feedback, which Sony says “amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience.”

Sony is pushing haptic technology in a big way with the PS5. As well as the vibration motor of the VR2 headset, the dualsense gamepad (£59.99, Argos.co.uk ) has haptic feedback and motorised triggers that can push back against the player’s fingers. Haptic feedback is also featured in the new sense controllers of the PS VR2 itself.

Best PSVR games

As well as confirming the name of the headset in January 2022, Sony also revealed how an original game, namedly Horizon Call of the Mountain , is being developed specifically for the PS VR2. This will be the first of many next-generation VR titles coming to the PS5; as with the current PS VR, it is likely that some games will be entirely VR-based, while others will include an element of VR, but not rely entirely on the headset to function.

As for the current PS VR system (which works with both the PS4 and PS5 consoles), titles featured in our 2021 rundown of the best virtual reality games across all platforms include The Room VR (£24.99, Steampowered.com ), which our reviewer described as “a supremely satisfying experience.” Our tester also rated Beat Saber (£23.79, Steampowered.com ), as well as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (£14.67, Amazon.co.uk ) and Star Trek: Bridge Crew (£16.48, Amazon.co.uk ). They are all available for the current model of PS VR.

PS VR2 vs Oculus quest 2: What’s the difference?

The PS VR2 and Oculus quest 2 (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk ) are set to be quite different takes on virtual reality gaming. Where the former will only work when connected to a PS5 console, the latter is a self-contained system that can be enjoyed on its own, with just the headset and a controller. The Oculus can be connected to a PC for access to the company’s Rift games, but is mostly intended to be used on its own.

This is significant. While PS5 gamers would usually prefer a fully wireless VR experience, as offered by Oculus, Sony is betting on the huge power of the PlayStation 5 more than compensating for its need to be tethered to the PS VR2 headset. Mercifully, it’s a simpler setup than with the original PS VR, thanks to just a single USB-C cable connecting the new headset to the PS5 console.

Read more: We’ve found the best Nintendo Switch deals for 2022

Of course this also means battery life is no concern for the PS VR2, as power and huge amounts of high-speed data can be carried by USB-C cables. Steering away from a battery-powered, wireless VR headset should also help keep costs down – or rather, help Sony spend a greater proportion of the PS VR2’s cost on processing power, display technology and its unique haptic feedback system. Those key points should help push the PlayStation headset into a sector of the market beyond the less powerful Oculus.

Both headsets have cameras to map the wearer’s environment and offer a VR experience with no need for external sensors, and both work with a set of purpose-built hand controllers.

As for specifications, the PS VR2 has a slightly higher resolution at 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye, compared to 1,832 x 1,920 for the Oculus quest 2. Both handsets can handle a refresh rate of 90Hz, but only the PS VR2 can stretch to 120Hz, which should make for smoother visuals. Both also have 3D audio the quest 2 is offered with 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the PS VR2 is unlikely to have any, owing to how it connects to the PS5 console instead of running games off its own processor.

Digital Trends

3 Unreal Engine 5 features PC gamers need to know about

Epic just opened up Unreal Engine 5 to all developers, after releasing the game engine into early access in 2021. It’s being used to develop a new Tomb Raider game, and it promises to provide a true generational leap in how games are developed for PC and consoles. Contents.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony has quietly removed yearly subscription offers for Playstation Now after new PS Plus announcement

Sony has removed an option to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now in the wake of its updated PS Plus subscription tiers announcement.It comes after Playstation users found a loophole that would allow them to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now and receive the new service for half the price when it launches in June 2022. The offer was previously available on the United States PSN store where an annual PS Now subscription would cost $59.99 (£45.69) – approximately half the cost of the yearly PS Plus premium service. As soon as the new service launches, anyone with...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nintendo reminds fans that Splatoon 3 is still on the way with a new website and screenshots

Nintendo has quietly uploaded some fresh-looking Splatoon 3 screenshots to its Japanese website. As pointed out by Nintendo Life (opens in new tab), the Splatoon 3 page on Nintendo’s Japanese website (opens in new tab) has been updated and now features some potential new screenshots of the upcoming game. Some of the images on the website did feature in a thread by the Splatoon North America Twitter account (opens in new tab) a few days ago however it appears that some of them haven’t been publically shown off just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PSVR 2 pre-order date could be announced soon

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Sony to announce a PSVR 2 pre-order date, there’s a strong chance we might hear more about the upcoming virtual reality headset soon. Prominent insider Tom Henderson (opens in new tab) shared on Twitter that Sony has begun sending out emails titled “Introducing PlayStation VR2”, which could indicate a PSVR 2 State of Play or showcase event is on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Places To Buy a PS5 and Finally Play Ratchet & Clank

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Why Are PS5s So Hard To Find? How To Increase Your Chances of Buying a PS5 The Best Places To Buy a PS5 Getting your hands on a PS5 is a Herculean feat in and of itself. With so much demand and so little supply, it’s safe to say the PlayStation 5 is one of the most sought-after video game consoles of all time. There’s a good reason for that: Sony’s lineup of first-party...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Epic Wants to Use its New Unreal Engine 5 to Open Up Gaming's Metaverse

I lost myself one evening back in December in a PlayStation 5 demo tied to the release of The Matrix Resurrections. That demo, called The Matrix Awakens, was built using Unreal Engine 5, and was made as an inspirational example of how Epic Games' latest game engine will push the scope and realism of game design into a level that sometimes seems… well, unreal.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series S Deal at Adorama Saves You $50 on the Next-Gen Console

Gamers have had a frustratingly difficult time getting their hands on certain consoles amid chip shortages, including the elusive Xbox Series X. However, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier and more affordable. Right now at Adorama, you can snag a Series S, the "lite" cousin of the Series X, for just $250. That's $50 off the usual list price and one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this next-gen console so far. All you need to do is use the promo code XBOXS2250 at checkout. There's no set expiration on this offer, but as popular as these Xbox consoles are, there's a good chance that this deal could sell out. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one of these compact consoles at a discount.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Mario Golf swings onto Nintendo Switch Online’s premium subscription

Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 will be joining the lineup of retro games available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. The game will be released on April 15 for those subscribed to Nintendo’s enhanced online games service. Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 was originally...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PSA: the Xbox Series X is (finally) easier to buy

The Xbox Series X has been one of the most challenging-to-find gaming gadgets since its late 2020 release. While always a little easier to get a hold of than Sony’s PlayStation 5, getting one has all but required keeping track of restocks from multiple retailers on a day-to-day basis — lest you turned to purchasing one from price gougers.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC News

The best gaming headsets in 2022 for every console

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Since 2019, most major online communications platforms have...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

