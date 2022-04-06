ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses – including Hunger Games actor – say man was abusing dog before he was beaten by group in Hollywood

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood .

Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.

Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.

Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.

“I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question,” the actress, who has appeared in The Hunger Games , The Neon Demon and Antebellum , tweeted afterwards.

“I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner.”

Another witness said the man was “definitely abusing the dog”.

“We were all witness to that.”

Before police arrived on the scene, the man told an NBCLA cameraman the dog belonged to his mother and “should obey me”.

“He’s alright. There’s nothing wrong with him,” the man said.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the man, who they have not named, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

According to NBCLA , no charges have been filed against the onlookers.

The dog was taken by animal control, and appeared to be in good condition.

The Independent has contacted the LAPD seeking more information.

steph
23h ago

I’m glad someone FINALLY stood up to the criminal instead of pulling out their cellphones. I don’t understand why people think it’s okay to abuse animals or people 🤬

Regina Sanchez
22h ago

I wonder what mom had to say about this if she really cared bout the dog I bet sonny boy got a mouth full and makes you wonder how he was raised to do this to a dog

AP_001282.61ae7084791e45c3bbb7e93c6fe2b960.0840
19h ago

That’s why I love America , greatest country ever. It’s sad to say America has more rights and laws about animals and cruelty that some country’s don’t even have for their own citizens. I’m a huge animal lover and I’d never stand for anyone hurting an animal no matter what.

