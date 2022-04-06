ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple WWDC: What iPhone, Mac and other updates could be announced at major live event

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqLL6_0f1F9Zym00

Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year.

The week-long conference usually sees the release of software updates for every big Apple product, as well as sometimes playing host to other surprises.

The event will take place between 6 and 10 June, with the major keynote on the first of those days. As with the previous Apple events since the pandemic began, it will be virtual, though Apple will hold a special event for some people to watch the opening keynote.

The company has said little else about what will be happening. But here’s what it could reveal.

What software will be announced?

WWDC is unusual among Apple events in that we know exactly what the headline event will be since it’s the same every year. New software updates will arrive, to every Apple platform: iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS.

(The only other event this dependable is the iPhone event, which is usually held in September. In both cases, Apple could not hold the event or release something else entirely, but it would be surprising enough that it could cause big problems for Apple.)

But it remains unclear exactly what updates will be announced to those platforms. In recent years, details have leaked in advance – but the company has seemingly cracked down on rumours about everything it is doing in recent times, and that applies to software as well as hardware products.

Whatever is announced usually comes out in beta immediately after the event, which allows developers to start getting ready for the release. Apple usually opens up its public beta – allowing everyone to get the new update, with the warning that it is not fully ready – a few weeks later.

The full release of iOS and other software tends to come in September, around the same time as the new iPhones. In recent times, the release of macOS has come a little later.

And will there be hardware?

Probably. Apple said at WWDC 2020 that it was intending to bring all of its products onto its own chips within two years – and so that will be the final deadline.

There is only one product left to have that happen: the Mac Pro. And at the recent Apple event that saw the release of products including the Mac Studio, Apple noted that its biggest and most powerful computer hadn’t yet been updated, and was coming.

It could miss the deadline, of course. But the transition to Apple silicon appears to be going well otherwise, and so WWDC would make sense as the place to reveal that final computer.

It could also beat the deadline, and launch the new Mac Pro at another event before then. There is still two months to do so – but there is also no indication that such an event is planned.

Otherwise, Apple could opt to update other products such as the iPad Pro. WWDC has tended to focus on the more powerful, professionally focused products – so a new Apple Watch or iPhone is almost certainly not coming.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Why I buy my iPhones and Android phones from eBay instead of Apple and Samsung

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. There are few feelings out there that can rival the one of getting a great deal… The same phone your cousin just paid $800 for, but $200 less? Yes, please! A pair of Bose's latest headphones, a Google Store voucher, and a Google Pixel 6 for $600? Take my money!
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Events#Big Apple#Apple Products#Wwdc#Tvos#Watchos#Macos
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How much will Apple’s new iPhone 14 subscription cost?

We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4: The iPhone Update Is Coming Soon. Here's What to Expect

Apple's latest iOS will soon be available to download on your iPhone: The tech giant announced at its "Peek Performance" event that iOS 15.4 will arrive in the next week. (iOS 15.4 will come preloaded on the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the latest iPhone SE.) The operating system has seen five beta versions, which introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, and the final version of the iOS will be free for compatible iPhones when it becomes available.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4: Every New Feature for Your iPhone (Including New Emoji)

New emoji may be the most eye-catching new features on Apple's latest iPhone update, but it's certainly not the only thing iOS 15.4 (and iPadOS 15.4) has to offer. Apple's iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public since March 14, and if you haven't yet downloaded the new update, your iPhone is missing out on a slew of features, from Universal Control to bolstered privacy measures and Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Save $30 on Apple's Newest M1 iPad Air

Deals on Apple products are rare enough, so it’s all the more surprising to see them on Cupertino's newest devices, like this deal on the company's newest iPad Air. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the 64GB and 256GB models of the iPad Air, both of which only hit store shelves on March 18. The 64GB model can be had for $569.99, while the 256GB model has been discounted to $719.99.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple still working on under-display Touch ID, new patent shows

The strange case of Apple’s Touch ID just got even more complicated. Ever since the removal of the feature from flagship phones back in 2017 (you can still get it on the iPhone SE) people have been polarized about it - some want it back, some are perfectly fine with Face ID.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple WWDC 2022: Looks Like iOS 16 Will Be Revealed June 6

Apple's annual developer confab is officially on the books for June. The iPhone maker on Tuesday announced plans to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference June 6 through 10, during which it's expected to show off the next versions of its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, MacOS and other software efforts. The company may also announce new hardware, like its highly anticipated, newly remade Mac Pro performance-focused desktop.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

New iOS 15.4.1 update fixes a big ongoing iPhone problem

The latest iPhone software upgrade, iOS 15.4, has been causing some iPhone users to notice that their battery has been draining surprisingly fast - Apple even commented on the issue. But a fix is here. iOS 15.4.1 has been released for iPhones, and it's mainly just a bug-fixing patch that...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy