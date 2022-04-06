ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Democrats accuse oil companies of 'rip off' on gas prices

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyKtw_0f1F9MkZ00

House Democrats on Wednesday accused oil companies of "ripping off the American people” and putting profits before production as Americans suffer from ever-increasing gasoline prices amid the war in Ukraine .

"At a time of record profits, Big Oil is refusing to increase production to provide the American people some much needed relief at the gas pump,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Oil executives, testifying before Congress for the second time in six months, responded that oil is a global market and that oil companies don’t dictate prices.

“We do not control the market price of crude oil or natural gas, nor of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel, and we have no tolerance for price gouging,” said Chevron CEO Mike Wirth.

The hearing comes as President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The national average gas price was $4.16 a gallon for regular on Wednesday, up from $2.87 a year ago, according to AAA.

Biden and other Democrats have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. oil industry, citing reports that oil companies have made record profits in recent months, as prices have risen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"This is the Biden price hike,'' countered Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state, the committee's top Republican.

She said prices were increasing before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. “The American people are too smart and have not fallen for this” claim by Biden and other Democrats, McMorris Rodgers said, calling the hearing “purely political.”

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods told the committee that his company stands with communities around the world "in deploring Russia’s aggression and the devastation it has inflicted on the Ukrainian people.'' Exxon has halted investments in Russia and is withdrawing from operations there, Woods said.

Exxon is increasing production in the United States, Woods said, including in the oil-rich Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas. The company also is increasing production outside the U.S., including "a world-class development in Guyana,'' Woods said.

Biden has called on Congress to impose financial penalties on companies that lease public lands but don't produce oil, a request that so far has been ignored. Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to encourage mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to shift to reduce use of fossil fuels and address climate change.

“The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden said last week in announcing the release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve. “This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families.”

Higher prices have hurt Biden’s approval domestically and added billions of oil-export dollars to the Russian government as it wages war on Ukraine.

The release of oil from the U.S. stockpile could reduce oil prices, although Biden has twice ordered releases from the reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets. Biden said last week he expects gasoline prices could drop “fairly significantly.”

Oil companies have pledged to boost domestic production, but it is growing slowly. Executives point to supply chain and labor constraints, as well as investor demands for returns and have called for more federal permits to allow additional leases.

Under questioning from Pallone, Woods and other CEOs said oil companies have no plans to halt payments of dividends to stockholders or to restrict stock buybacks that have enriched shareholders and company executives. The six companies at the hearing recorded $77 billion in profits last year, they told Pallone.

Besides Exxon and Chevron, other companies represented at the hearing were Shell, BP, Pioneer Natural Resources and Devon Energy.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

The punishing economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have roiled global energy markets, with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports further pushing up gas prices for Americans. Now, GOP leaders are blaming surging fuel costs in part on a decision by President Biden early in his administration to block the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Big Oil#Gas Prices#Democrats#House#Americans#D N J#Congress#Chevron#Aaa#Russian
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sean Hannity: America has figured out Biden is causing the oil and gas crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes what's at the core of America's economic problems as Biden continues to blame others for his policy failures. SEAN HANNITY: Seven months away from the midterm elections the Biden White House is in one crisis after another. Today a key inflation gauge just set another 40 year high. This impacts every single American, every American household. A whopping 6.4% increase and according to Bloomberg the average American family now can expect to spend $5,200 more this year or $433 more each month on the exact same items they bought one year ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
americanmilitarynews.com

US tested hypersonic missile, reportedly kept it secret to not anger Russia

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The U.S. military successfully tested an air-launched hypersonic missile, but reportedly kept the test a secret in order to avoid raising tensions with Russia. On Tuesday, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy