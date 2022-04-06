ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally hitched

After a day of did they or didn't they speculation, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that her Las Vegas wedding was just for fun and she's not legally hitched to Travis Barker .

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian wrote under photos of the two at One Love Wedding chapel.

They requested an Elvis impersonator and chapel owner Marty Frierson told The Associated Press that he drummed one up after somebody booked the gig and paid online. Frierson said he served as a “witness” when the small group rolled in after the Grammys on Sunday with security and a photographer of their own.

Word of the “marriage” spread quickly Tuesday, but no marriage license could be found. Kardashian and representatives for the Blink-182 drummer did not return emails that day seeking clarification, and the PDA-loving couple was mum until Kardashian's Instagram post.

Frierson was cagey Tuesday when he took on the media swarm.

“They came and got married and they paid for it,” he said about the ceremony at his small business in an old Las Vegas home a few blocks from the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. He said the ceremony cost about $600 and took about 30 minutes.

“I’m not showing you the paperwork,” Frierson said. “They came in with a white envelope. They paid.”

He never laid eyes on a marriage license. A county spokesman, Dan Kulin, said Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a license in Las Vegas, but could have wed using documents obtained in any county in Nevada.

The two requested an Elvis officiant, Frierson said. They arrived in a limousine with four others. He said he and staff members were barred from recording or taking photos. The Elvis impersonator sang three songs, but Frierson said he couldn’t remember which ones. He provided Kardashian with a small bouquet of red roses that she tossed for photos afterward in a driveway.

No worries, Kourt and Trav fans. Much ado in the way of wedding celebrations is planned for later, TMZ said.

Barker, 46, popped the question in October, beachside with a ring of red roses and white candles at a Montecito, California, hotel. But no wedding date had been announced. The couple's penchant for PDA has been legendary since they hooked up.

The two went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2021.

The 42-year-old Kardashian never wed the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Barker has been married twice. His first marriage, to Melissa Kennedy, lasted nine months. His last divorce, from Shanna Moakler, came in 2008. The two wed in 2004 and share two teenage children.

Italie reported from New York.

