Motorsports

Formula 1: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez confident luck will change at Australian Grand Prix

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yoy7_0f1F9A9r00

Sergio Perez says he is confident his luck will change at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend after two frustrating races for the Red Bull driver.

Perez’s car had to be retired in the opening race in Bahrain, and after sealing his first pole position in Saudi Arabia, an Virtual Safety Car period allowed others to pit more quickly than him – which meant he finished fourth.

The Mexican driver is hoping to put his season back on track in Melbourne and is excited to get back to the track.

“It is great to be back in Melbourne after two years away, it is always a fun place to race,” he said, per Planet F1 . “The fans are always great and I am sure they are very excited to have Formula 1 in Australia again.

“This year the track layout is new, so it will be interesting to see how this fresh generation of cars gets on there.

“I did some simulator work at the beginning of the week on the track and I think the changes should be good for the show, it will make things entertaining.

“It has been so close in the races so far and the team and I have been unlucky at times, but I am confident that my luck will change this weekend. We have a strong package this season and I can’t wait to get in the car again to see what we can do.”

Perez could benefit from the alterations made at the Melbourne circuit. The new layout is designed for laps to be faster and a record four DRS zones will be in place.

