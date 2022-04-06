Amy Schumer Takes Lie Detector Test Years After Joke-Stealing Claims

Amy Schumer is unquestionably a pioneer of female comedy. Inside Amy Schumer took smart, incisive, absurdist satire that was created by a woman, about what women go through, and put it on the map — and it successfully appealed to more than just the demographic of its creator. The show premiered in 2013, a time in which the work of people like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had primed audiences for female comedic voices, and yet the chorus of “women aren’t funny” still sounded loudly from the rafters. Flash forward almost a decade, and even though women are not necessarily commonplace in the comedy landscape, they’re far more seen than before, and Schumer should get credit for her part in that. But after stumbles at the pinnacle of her career led to a few years of relative silence, she’s returned with a new series that showcases her strengths. Hulu’s Life and Beth, a mumblecore-esque show, is perhaps Schumer at both her most self-aware, and most endearing — a worthy comeback just ahead of her Oscar-hosting gig later this month.

