Walter the sausage dog is the standout star of M&S’s Easter range – here’s how to buy him

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

While Easter is often associated with chicks, bunnies and lambs being adorable in their tiny animal ways, a new miniature mammal is taking centre stage this year, and his name is Walter.

But, Walter is causing quite the stir, with people finding one problem – he’s too cute to eat.

Sausage dogs (aka dachshunds) have been having a real moment over the past couple of years, popping up on everything from mugs to pyjamas. And where they were once a rare spot in the dog park, we’re getting used to seeing these adorable hounds on a now almost daily basis – something we certainly aren’t complaining about.

Clearly, our passion for the pooches hasn’t yet passed, as M&S has chosen this unlikely character as the standout star of its Easter egg range for 2022.

Luxury eggs , vegan chocolates and hampers are still all available, but if Walter has piqued your interest then keep reading below for everything we know about him, his new friend Wilma, and where to buy them.

M&S Walter the sausage dog chocolate: £5, Ocado.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KglKK_0f1F96iC00

Avid M&S fans, or dachshund owners, may remember that Walter popped up last year, and he is now back due to popular demand. Made from milk chocolate, with a hollow centre, and encased in a super sweet carry case, he’s sure to be just as loved this time around. And this year he’s also brought along a friend; Wilma.

Although Wilma – mottled in colour with a pink nose – is new, she has been quite a popular pooch and has already sold out (£5, Ocado.com ). We’re keeping a beady eye on the situation, but have to admit a re-stock isn’t looking too likely.

For now, we’ll stick with Walter, whose sweet facial features are depicted through dark chocolate eyes and a mouth, and his fur is etched on.

For the little ones who hate chocolate, take a look at our non-chocolate covered Easter gifts

The Independent

The Independent

