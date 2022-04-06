ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S’s Harry Potter golden egg tin is here for sweet-toothed wizards and witches this Easter

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

Easter is fast approaching, with Good Friday landing on 15 April followed by Easter Sunday on 17 April. And if you’re still looking for the perfect luxury Easter egg , vegan chocolate or non-chocolate gift for kids , then we’ve got plenty of ideas for you over on the IndyBest Easter page .

But, you don’t have too much longer to ponder over which Easter gift is the best to buy for your lucky recipient.

If you happen to be a Harry Potter fan, or know of a serious Potterhead, then look no further, as M&S has released a golden egg that looks like it’s been recovered from the nest of a Hungarian Horntail.

While this one may not open up and give you magical clues, it is still pretty special and comes with no risk of being burned by a fire-breathing beast.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far about this wanderful egg (see what we did there?) and more importantly, where to buy it.

M&S Harry Potter golden egg tin: £16, Ocado.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IE0UH_0f1F95pT00

Modelled on the golden egg from the Triwizard Tournament (not that any avid Potter fan will have to be reminded), this Easter treat is a great piece of Harry Potter memorabilia.

While we’re sure nobody will be buying this tin purely for the hollow white Belgian chocolate egg inside, it is a nice festive addition. It even has a hand-finished shimmer so that it gleams like its golden casing.

Of course, the main element is the keepsake golden tin. It has similar markings to those of the golden egg in the film, and even has the same clasp on the top – but that’s purely a decorative element here.

You may remember that Harry opened his egg up in the bath, saving his ears from the screeching that would have happened otherwise. Although M&S hasn’t explicitly told us not to do this, we’re going to err on the side of caution and say it’s probably best to keep this one dry.

Looking for something more special? Take a look at our luxury Easter egg round-up

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

