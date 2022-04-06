ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Sketch Inspires New Netflix Movie Category

By Molli Mitchell
 1 day ago
Netflix has introduced a new category to its platform titled "Short-Ass Movies," inspired by Pete Davidson's hilarious "Saturday Night Live"...

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Cruises Around With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West

It is one of the most highly publicized yet clandestine relationships in Hollywood at the moment, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance has picked up steam. The unlikely couple took their fans, and the world, by surprise when it was announced that they linked up, but despite opposition, they have been moving forward happily. Although it is unknown when they first began dating, it is clear that at this time, Pete and Kim are quite serious.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Drops out of Space Flight

SNL star Pete Davidson was all set to board the next Blue Origin space flight, but now the comedian has dropped out. The private space company announced on Friday that the date of the flight has changed, which apparently causes a scheduling conflict for Davidson. Blue Origin added that a new sixth crew member would be announced soon.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Lift Adds Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen To Cast

Netflix is working on a new action/thriller called Lift, and the cast is shaping up to be pretty exciting. According to Deadline, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing the lead opposite Jumanji's Kevin Hart. The movie is also set to feature Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), and Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes). Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Pete Davidson ‘stopped SNL from making jokes about Kanye West’

Pete Davidson apparently asked his Saturday Night Live colleagues and “other stand-up comedians” to avoid making jokes about Kanye West.On Sunday (13 March), multiple screenshots of Davidson and West’s message exchanges were reportedly posted to SNL writer Dave Sirus’s Instagram account, in a since-deleted post.In the messages, Davidson apparently told West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – that he was “done being quiet” over the rapper’s repeated outbursts against him and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife.According to the screenshots, Davidson, 28, told Ye that his actions “are so p**** and embarrassing”. He also...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

SNL's Pete Davidson no longer flying with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is no longer headed to suborbital space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. "Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," the aerospace company tweeted Thursday evening. "We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."
NFL
KHBS

'SNL' star Pete Davidson headed to space, Blue Origin announces

ORLANDO, Fla. — "Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson is headed to space, Blue Origin announced Monday. Davidson will join Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield for the March 23 launch from Launch Site One in West Texas. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:30...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, More Confirmed as Oscars Presenters

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood's biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
CELEBRITIES
