Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Sketch Inspires New Netflix Movie Category
Netflix has introduced a new category to its platform titled "Short-Ass Movies," inspired by Pete Davidson's hilarious "Saturday Night Live"...www.newsweek.com
Netflix has introduced a new category to its platform titled "Short-Ass Movies," inspired by Pete Davidson's hilarious "Saturday Night Live"...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1