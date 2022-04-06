ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Nab Suspect in Attempted Murder of Fellow Homeless Man in Grant Hill

By City News Service
 1 day ago
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of seriously injuring a fellow homeless man in an assault in the Grant Hill area on Tuesday.

San Diego Police were called about 7:30 a.m. to a basketball court in the area of 2800 L Street after reports of a man hitting a person “with a three-foot piece of wood,” according to a department statement.

Arriving officers found the victim lying in the basketball court with “traumatic injuries to his upper body.” He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The man was in his mid-30’s and is believed to be homeless, but no further details regarding his identity were released.

Authorities also recovered at the basketball court a piece of wood matching the description of the weapon used in the assault.

SDPD officers later found Rashi Foster — who matched a description of the assailant — in the area of 2400 Imperial Avenue about 8:55 a.m. and placed him under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, according to police.

A motive for the assault has not been determined. Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531- 2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
