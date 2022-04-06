ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

Updated: Most of Perry County under slight risk for severe weather from noon to midnight

By Nathan Prewett
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Update: Perry County is now under a slight risk through midnight. Most of Perry County is under an enhanced risk for strong, possibly severe weather between noon and...

