BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen elementary school students in Bernalillo are ok after officials say they ate marijuana edibles. The district says a student brought the items to Algodones Elementary Monday and shared them with 14 others. The superintendent said all the students are safe and healthy. They are now looking into how the […]

BERNALILLO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO