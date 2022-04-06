ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmys Announce 2022 Primetime Ceremony Date in September

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmys will move to Monday this year, as expected. It’s NBC’s turn on the broadcast wheel, and because the network airs Sunday Night Football, the ceremony must shift off of Sunday in order to still be broadcast live in September. As announced on Wednesday by the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale, CMT Music Awards

Paramount+'s 'iCarly' revival and HBO Max's 'Tokyo Vice' also premiere between April 6 and 12. In a week relatively light for premieres, there are a couple of noteworthy debuts from April 6-12, including the returns of A Black Lady Sketch Show to HBO and the grown-up iCarly to Paramount+. Abbott Elementary lets school out for the season on ABC, and the CMT Music Awards level up in terms of reach.
PARAMOUNT, CA
tvinsider.com

The 74th Emmy Awards Sets Ceremony Telecast at NBC

TV’s biggest night has set a date! The 74th Annual Emmy Awards will officially take place Monday, September, 12. The news was announced jointly by the Television Academy and NBC, the latter of which will air the event this year. The broadcast is set to take place live from coast to coast beginning at 8/7c, but a host has yet to be unveiled.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Nbc#The Television Academy#Fxx#Org#The Microsoft Theater#Cbs#Abc
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

The show sadly stops for 'American Idol' darling Kelsie Dolin: 'You've already won the competition'

Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
TV SHOWS
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CinemaBlend

David Spade Slipped A Sweet SNL Reference Into Video Announcing New Netflix Comedy Special

David Spade has been trying some new things as of late. Those who are deep into the reality TV world are probably aware that he was tapped as one of the Bachelor in Paradise hosts last summer. The producers were convinced that Spade would be a perfect host for Season 7, and his work was mostly well received. But the entertainer is best known for being a comedian, and it’s been a little while since he last released a comedy special. Well, worry not Spade fans, because the star has announced a new project with Netflix and even managed to slip a sweet SNL reference into the announcement video.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Sober Companion’: Lauren Lapkus & Krysta Rodriguez To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) and Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) have been tapped as the leads in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Sober Companion, from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal from a story they co-wrote with Urman, Sober Companion revolves around Eliza (Rodriguez), a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bookstore/bar with her uncle in New Orleans and who is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion, Shelley (Lapkus),...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy