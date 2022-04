Mercedes-Benz is a big step closer to building electric SUVs in Alabama with the retooling of its Tuscaloosa plant and addition of its first U.S. battery plant to produce the lithium-ion packs that will propel the new EQ brand models. Both the three-row premium EQS SUV and the smaller two-row EQE SUV will be built at the Tuscaloosa plant that has made large SUVs since the M-Class in 1997. The global debut of the EQS SUV—the electric equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz GLS—is scheduled for April 19 and production will begin in a few months.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO