ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Crew Member Hospitalized After On-Set Boat Accident

By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA “Tales of the Walking Dead” crew member was taken to a hospital after an accident on set, Variety has confirmed. The accident occurred on Monday night after filming had wrapped for the day. It involved a riverboat and a plank connecting the boat to the pier. The crew member fell...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Norman Reeds suffers head injury while filming The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead are reaching out to Norman Reedus after it was revealed that the actor has suffered a head injury while filming the hugely popular apocalypse show. Norman’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen has released a statement updating the public on his condition, telling Deadline: "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Scott M. Gimple
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Jillian Bell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Samantha Morton
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Stars Reunite for Grimes Family Photo

The kids are all right — and alive! Former The Walking Dead stars Sarah Wayne Callies and Chandler Riggs, who played Lori and Carl Grimes, reunited to pose for a Grimes family photo with Judith Grimes actress Cailey Fleming. "The kids are all right," Callies captioned the now-viral photo posted to Twitter. After their first family photo snapped aboard a Walking Dead convention cruise in 2019, the Grimes clan reunited over the weekend for a panel at the Fandemic Tour Atlanta convention. Cast as an aged-up Judith in Season 9, Fleming never starred opposite Callies' Lori (killed off in Season 3) or Riggs' Carl (killed off in Season 8).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Anthology Series#Accident#Amc Plus
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Michael Biehn breaks silence on secret season 11 role

The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Terminator star Michael Biehn has opened up about guest starring in The Walking Dead's final season. The actor made an appearance in the AMC series in season 11 episode 13's 'Warlords', which aired on Sunday (March 20) in the US. In the episode, Biehn...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Aaron Replaces Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes meets Governor Milton and her New World Order in the comic books, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who gives Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) the grand tour of Alexandria on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 12, ambitious Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) arranges meetings with the leaders of the allied communities: Aaron of Alexandria, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) of Hilltop, and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside. Hornsby plans an expansion of the Commonwealth empire, but the joint agreement hinges on Maggie's approval — if Hilltop declines the offer, so does Oceanside, and the Commonwealth cuts off Alexandria from its resources and supplies.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Sets Up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Rotten Core" episode of The Walking Dead. "He's in the hands of the man who killed his father," says Maggie (Lauren Cohan) when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) swears to protect her son on Sunday's Walking Dead. After Hilltop stowaway Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) is captured by a Commonwealth trooper at the Riverbend Apartment Complex, Negan puts his life on the line saving the son of Maggie and Glenn (Steven Yeun). "If anything happens to him...," Maggie warns over walkie-talkie, but before she can finish, Negan radios back: "It'll have to happen to me first."
TV SERIES
Variety

Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion on ‘Walking Dead’ Set

Click here to read the full article. “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus has suffered a concussion on set of the popular AMC show, Variety has confirmed. “Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Reedus’ publicist said in a statement. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.” Reedus is currently filming the 11th and final season of the zombie-focused horror series. The incident occurred on March 11 in Georgia, during the filming of the series’ final episodes. According to an AMC spokesperson, Reedus’ concussion will delay the show’s wrap by a few days. It...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz Reveals Alternate Abraham Death Line

"Suck. My. Nuts." Those are the iconic last words of Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead, but actor Michael Cudlitz reveals Abe's final one-liner nearly had more color. The exchange happens when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lines up Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his pants-pissing group of survivors in the Season 7 premiere, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be." After Abraham takes a swing from Lucille, Negan's barbwire-wrapped baseball bat, he cracks off one last Abe-ism as Negan bludgeons big "Red" to death before turning the bat on Glenn (Steven Yeun).
TV SERIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reedus injured on 'The Walking Dead' set

Kevin Hart sends a special video to a big fan – and do you share a Netflix password with someone outside your house? Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheWrap

Norman Reedus Gives Health Update After ‘Walking Dead’ Accident, Says He’s ‘Getting Better’

“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus said Saturday he’s “getting better” after suffering a concussion due to an accident on the set of the AMC series. “Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two.” the actor said on Instagram. “I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me. And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Daryl Drops an Uncensored F-Bomb

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Trust" episode of The Walking Dead. The famously foul-mouthed Negan isn't in tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, but his favorite word is: "F---." It's Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who says the "f-dash-dash-dash" word in Season 11 episode "Trust," swearing during a standoff with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Commonwealth troopers at the Hilltop. It's not the first time Daryl dropped the f-word — nor the first time it's heard this season — but the uncensored use of the little-heard word caught some viewers off-guard.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Tom Payne Rejected Jesus Line: "I Refused to Do It"

Thou shalt not kill, especially if you're Jesus. The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne reveals the line he "refused to do" — ultimately getting it cut from the show. As Paul "Jesus" Rovia, Payne's character takes a pacifistic stance in the war with the Saviors when he clashes with a vengeful Morgan (Lennie James) over killing POWs. But in the final moments of Season 8, Jesus is present when Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) conspire to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Maggie tells Jesus he was right to save the Saviors, but Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were wrong to spare Negan.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy