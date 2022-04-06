Bus Driver Accused of Swabbing Kids' Cheeks for Money May Face Jail Time

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – The Connellsville Area School District and its bus company are responding to an unusual incident. Some parents are angry over a school district bus driver who refused to continue his route. The company said a district bus driver did the right thing. “You could hear the kids screaming, ‘Help me, he won’t let us off,'” parent Erica Umensetter said. Umensetter described the scene Thursday when parents got on the bus to grab their kids after the driver refused to complete his route and wouldn’t let them off. “There were already a couple parents there trying by the door, trying...

CONNELLSVILLE, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO