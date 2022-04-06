ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Girls5Eva’: Amber Ruffin, Heidi Gardner, Mario Cantone & Record Label-Owning Property Brothers Among Guest Cast For Season 2

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwtNk_0f1F5CUn00

Click here to read the full article.

Girls5Eva is adding to the band in season two.

The Peacock comedy has unveiled a slew of guest stars as it returns on May 5.

Guest stars will include Amber Ruffin Chad L. Coleman (The Wire), Grey Henson (Mean Girls the Musical), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Hoda Kotb (Today), James Monroe Iglehart (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), John Lutz (30 Rock), Judy Gold (Better Things), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Pat Battle (NBC New York), Piter Marek (The Blacklist) and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs) as well as Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

They join previously announced guest stars Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn, who have signed up to play the parents of Busy Phillips’ Summer.

Showrunner and executive producer Meredith Scardino told Deadline recently, “We have so many amazing guest actors that came by to help out this season.”

Girls5Eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Philipps as a 90s girl group sensation reuniting for a second run at fame. The first season saw a few ups and downs as they struggled to get back to their place on the A-list. The second season sees Bareilles’ Dawn, Elise Goldsberry’s Wickie, Pell’s Gloria and Philipps’ Summer enter ‘album mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.

Andrew Rannells, Ashley Park, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Janine Brito, Jeremiah Craft, Jonathan Hadary and Julius Conceicao also return.

Filmed in New York, Girls5eva , which launched on the streamer in May 2021, is produced by Universal Television and is exec produced by Scardino, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, who is in charge of the criminally catchy songs, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Skylar Astin To Star Opposite Geena Davis In CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Skylar Astin, coming off his starring role on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, has been tapped as the male lead opposite Geena Davis in CBS’ mother-and-son legal drama pilot from writer/executive producer Scott Prendergast and executive producer Phil McGraw. The untitled drama follows Todd (Astin), ia a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. 2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders Todd’s life is currently...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Kidd Creole, Rapper With Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, On Trial For Murder

Click here to read the full article. Kidd Creole, part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is on trial for murder in New York City. Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. His trial began on Friday. The rapper is claiming self-defense in the case. Creole allegedly stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because, his lawyer said, he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. The stabbing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Grey Henson
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Neil Flynn
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Tina Fey
Person
James Monroe Iglehart
Person
David Ruffin
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Person
Judy Gold
Person
Austin Stowell
Person
Jeff Richmond
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Jonathan Hadary
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Tim Meadows
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Chicago Med: Jessy Schram Returns as Hannah, Will Be Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face is scrubbing back into Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, who played Hannah on the NBC medical drama, returned in Wednesday’s episode and will be a series regular going forward, according to our sister site Deadline. Hannah made her return in the final moments of this week’s Med, starting a new job at the medical center’s emergency OB-GYN service. Sharon Goodwin set her up with the new position, but Dr. Archer seemed skeptical about bringing her back — which makes sense, since Hannah had a serious heroin addiction that landed her in rehab...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elle Johnson To Write, Exec Produce & Showrun ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Limited Series Starring David Alan Grier

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Elle Johnson (Bosch) has been tapped to write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on A Soldier’s Story, a limited series adaptation of the award-winning A Soldier’s Play, which has been in development at Sony Pictures Television with the play’s Tony winner David Alan Grier attached to star and executive produce. Grier, who won the 2021 Tony Award for his role as Sgt. Vernon Waters in the Broadway play, will play the character’s father in the series adaptation, which spans multiple wars and several decades and centers on Sgt. Vernon Waters and the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls5eva#Film Star#Amber Ruffin Chad#Nbc New York#Property Brothers#Busy Phillips Summer
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer Announces HBO Max Premiere Date

A new teaser trailer for the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant reveals when the dark comedy will make its return to the streamer for Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of the first original series to debut on HBO Max, as Kaley Cuoco portrayed flight attendant Cassie Bowden. Cassie found herself entangled in a murder that framed her as the top suspect, leading her to try and clear her name. Unfortunately, Cassie's drinking problem only exacerbated the situation. Season 1 ended with Cassie being found not guilty and being offered a job as a CIA asset. Sharon Stone is one of the big-name additions coming to the second season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Match Game’ Hosted By Alec Baldwin Not Expected To Continue On ABC

Click here to read the full article. ABC has no current plans to bring its Match Game revival hosted by Alec Baldwin back for another season. The game show, which last aired in summer 2021, was not renewed last May when ABC made the bulk of its pickups for the 2021-22 season. Match Game also was not renewed in late fall when the network typically makes its pickups for the following summer. It was around the same time that Baldwin was involved in the deadline shooting accident on the Rust set, which remains under investigation, with multiple lawsuits filed. Hosted and executive...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Sober Companion’: Lauren Lapkus & Krysta Rodriguez To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) and Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) have been tapped as the leads in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Sober Companion, from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal from a story they co-wrote with Urman, Sober Companion revolves around Eliza (Rodriguez), a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bookstore/bar with her uncle in New Orleans and who is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion, Shelley (Lapkus),...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy