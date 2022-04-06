‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: Angourie Rice To Star Alongside Jennifer Garner In Apple Limited Series

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Angourie Rice ( Spider-Man , Mare of Easttown ) will star opposite Jennifer Garner in Apple ’s The Last Thing He Told Me , based on Laura Dave ’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Rice portrays Bailey, the stepdaughter of Garner’s character Hannah.

Created and adapted by Dave alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer ( Spotlight ), The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

The series marks the second collaboration between the married Dave and Singer.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced for Apple by Reese Witherspoon ’s Hello Sunshine , who optioned the book from Dave, and 20th Television. It will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine , as well as Dave and Singer.

The new project marks the latest high-profile collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, and will join previously announced projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ including the upcoming psychological thriller Surface , starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; My Kind of Country , a global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for the platform; Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning and multi-Golden Globe-nominated series The Morning Show ; and the NAACP Image Award-winning series Truth Be Told , starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

Rice most recently appeared in the hit limited series Mare of Easttown , alongside Kate Winslet. She also recently reprised the role of Betty Bryant from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home , which shattered box offices to become the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Up next, Rice will work alongside Rebel Wilson in the upcoming comedy Senior Year . The actress is also set to star in the upcoming feature Honor Society .

Her previous credits include Black Mirror , These Final Hours , The Beguiled , Lady in Black , Every Day, and her breakout role in The Nice Guys .

Rice is repped by Catherine Poulton Management, WME, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.