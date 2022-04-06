Penélope Cruz Launching Production Label Moonlyon With The Mediapro Studio

Click here to read the full article.

Penélope Cruz and Spanish outfit The Mediapro Studio are teaming up to launch production label Moonlyon.

The company will produce premium non-fiction and dramatic content, the two parties said in a release, and will allow Cruz to increase her output behind the camera.

One of the most recognisable names in Spanish cinema, while also being a star in Hollywood, Cruz has teamed with Mediapro on multiple occasions before, including more recently starring in Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s Official Competition opposite Antonio Banderas. Further recent credits including Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, which scored her an Oscar nomination.

The wider Mediapro group has 24 offices producing a wide variety of content for cinema and television.

“I have always been enthusiastic about telling new stories and contributing to the filmmaking process, so I decided to form Moonlyon with The Mediapro Studio,” said Penélope Cruz. “With more demand than ever for stories from diverse backgrounds and new parts of the world, I am very happy to be able to continue my work as a producer with a company that I know intimately and that has valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is for Moonlyon to become a quality benchmark with a personality of its own.”

“We are really happy. It is a privilege to be Penélope Cruz’s partner in this new adventure,” commented Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio. “We have been working with her for years and our relationship has grown very naturally. We will bring to MOONLYON our knowledge of the industry, our creativity, and our vision for a project that will form part of the international expansion strategy of the Studio.”