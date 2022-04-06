ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Penélope Cruz Launching Production Label Moonlyon With The Mediapro Studio

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkeIj_0f1F4m2c00

Click here to read the full article.

Penélope Cruz and Spanish outfit The Mediapro Studio are teaming up to launch production label Moonlyon.

The company will produce premium non-fiction and dramatic content, the two parties said in a release, and will allow Cruz to increase her output behind the camera.

One of the most recognisable names in Spanish cinema, while also being a star in Hollywood, Cruz has teamed with Mediapro on multiple occasions before, including more recently starring in Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s Official Competition opposite Antonio Banderas. Further recent credits including Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, which scored her an Oscar nomination.

The wider Mediapro group has 24 offices producing a wide variety of content for cinema and television.

“I have always been enthusiastic about telling new stories and contributing to the filmmaking process, so I decided to form Moonlyon with The Mediapro Studio,” said Penélope Cruz. “With more demand than ever for stories from diverse backgrounds and new parts of the world, I am very happy to be able to continue my work as a producer with a company that I know intimately and that has valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is for Moonlyon to become a quality benchmark with a personality of its own.”

“We are really happy. It is a privilege to be Penélope Cruz’s partner in this new adventure,” commented Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio. “We have been working with her for years and our relationship has grown very naturally. We will bring to MOONLYON our knowledge of the industry, our creativity, and our vision for a project that will form part of the international expansion strategy of the Studio.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Riot Games Closes Equity Investment In ‘Arcane’ Animation Studio Fortiche Production

Click here to read the full article. League of Legends publisher and developer Riot Games will deepen its relationship with Fortiche Production, the studio behind its breakout Netflix animated series Arcane. Announced on Monday, Riot closed an equity investment under which the gaming company now holds a non-controlling stake in Fortiche. Riot’s Chief Content Officer Brian Wright and Director of Corporate Development Brendan Mulligan have also joined Fortiche’s board of directors. The news comes just days after Arcane swept the major TV categories at the 49th annual Annie Awards, including General Production, TV. Arcane, which has been renewed for Season 2, is...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kidd Creole, Rapper With Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, On Trial For Murder

Click here to read the full article. Kidd Creole, part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is on trial for murder in New York City. Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. His trial began on Friday. The rapper is claiming self-defense in the case. Creole allegedly stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because, his lawyer said, he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. The stabbing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are making history at the 2022 Oscars

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem claim they live a quiet, “boring” life away from Hollywood in the suburbs of Madrid with their two kids. But the stars are making Oscar history this year, along with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — it’s the first time two real-life couples have been nominated for Academy Awards at the same time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Javier Bardem
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lope#Streaming Tv#Television#Spanish#The Mediapro Studio
Deadline

Bobby Rydell Dies: ‘Wild One’ Teen Idol, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Bobby Rydell, the Philly-born teen idol of the early 1960s whose hits included “Volare” and “Wild One” and who took part in a scene-stealing dance number with Ann-Margret in the 1963 film Bye Bye Birdie, died today. He was 79. His death was reported by Philadelphia’s CBS affiliate. Additional details were not immediately available. So engrained in the early ’60s pop milieu that the musical Grease named its Rydell High School after him, Bobby Rydell recorded a few local hit songs before scoring with his first Top 20 in 1959 with “Kissin’ Time.” That song earned...
MUSIC
Deadline

Cocaine, Crop-Dusting & The CIA… HBO Unveils Trailer For ‘The Invisible Pilot’ Docuseries

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s latest documentary series The Invisible Pilot tells the story of a charismatic, daredevil husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, despite a seemingly happy home life and a lucrative career as a pilot. As you can see from the trailer above, the series delves into subjects such as international drug smuggling and a covert war conducted at the highest level of the U.S. government. The three-part series, which launches on April 4, comes from exec producer Adam McKay and filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark, who direct. It tells the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fred Sirieix Launches Production Label Canard & Unveils First Commission

Click here to read the full article. Fred Sirieix, the French TV host known for fronting UK series First Dates and Remarkable Places To Eat, is launching his own production label, Canard, backed by All3Media-controlled Objective Media Group. Canard’s first commission is Fred’s Last Resort (working title) for E4, an 8×60 series in which Sirieix will recruit 10 young people at a crossroads in their lives and throw them into a life changing, highly demanding role in the exacting world of luxury, high-end hotel hospitality. This initial greenlight, a co-production with Betty TV, forms part of an exclusive partnership with OMG for...
BUSINESS
Variety

Final Oscars Predictions: Best Actress — Will Penélope Cruz Become the New Marcia Gay Harden for the Academy?

Click here to read the full article. Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Jimmy Wang Yu Dies: Martial Arts Action Star In Hong Kong Films Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Wang Yu, a Taiwanese actor who was once one of the biggest stars of martial arts cinema, died Tuesday in a Taipei hospital from an undisclosed illness he battled for six years. He was 79 and his death was announced on Instagram by his daughter, Linda Wang. Born in Shanghai, China, Wang moved to Hong Kong and made his name as an action star at Shaw Brothers Studio during the 1960s. His best-known film was One-Armed Swordsman, which, as the title suggests, was about swordplay, a hallmark of his combat skills. The film would...
WORLD
Deadline

Ireland Planning $327m Film & TV Studio For 2024, With Hackman Capital Partners Investing

Click here to read the full article. Ireland is set to welcome more big-ticket productions to its shores, with a €300M ($327M) studio complex backed by Hackman Capital Partners being constructed to address demand for production space. U.S. investors Hackman and Square Mile Capital Management are among the consortium selected to develop Greystones Media Campus, which is planned to open its doors in 2024 as a state-of-the-art film and TV studio 15 miles south of Ireland’s capital Dublin – Ireland’s largest of its kind. The ambitious build will double the number of high-end TV and film stages in Ireland, and will lead to creation...
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Studios Developing TV Series Based On ‘Eve Stranger’ Comic Books

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios has optioned the Eve Stranger comic book series and is developing into a TV show. The outfit’s Drama Productions unit, which is responsible for BBC America Terry Pratchett adaptation The Watch, will produce the TV version, with Sixteen writer Veronica Gleeson set to adapt. No broadcaster is attached as of yet. The comics tell the story of the enigmatic Eve, an “amnesiac for hire” who has unlimited funds, a jet-set lifestyle and extraordinary abilities. They were created by writer David Barnett (Punks Not Dead) and illustrated by Philip Bond (Deadline). Released as a miniseries in 2019, Eve Stranger was one...
COMICS
Deadline

CAA Acquires Full Ownership Of Global Brands Group Joint Venture

Click here to read the full article. CAA has acquired full ownership of CAA-GBG Global Brand Management Group, a joint venture formed in 2016. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. An announcement said CAA’s newly named CAA Brand Management division will be integrated into the day-to-day operations of the agency.  Co-led by Perry Wolfman and Noah Gelbart, both experienced executives in the sector, CAA Brand Management has more than 160 employees. With offices in 17 countries, including the U.S., UK, China, India and Brazil, the group will continue to focus on revenue-generating, brand-extending campaigns for a range of clients. “CAA...
BUSINESS
WSMV

VU studios showcases production technology, LED wall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s not just skyscrapers and new fancy restaurants that show Nashville’s effort to keep up with the Jones’ in cities across the country. VU is showcasing production technology, where you need to see it to believe it. They feature a LED Wall that is 25 feet wide by 10 feet tall. This screen is the latest in unreal game engine design, and the backbone of virtual production.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Eugenio Derbez And 3Pas Studios Sign With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Eugenio Derbez and his production company 3Pas Studios in all areas. Derbez is on a hot streak following the announcement of multiple deals: a first-look deal with TelevisaUnivision’s streamer Vix, a development deal with Encantos for kids content, and a re-up of a first-look film deal at Lionsgate, to name a few. The 3Pas Studios-produced bilingual series Acapulco for Apple TV+ was recently renewed for a second season. Derbez is an award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist, who, along with former Pantelion Films executive and producer Ben Odell, built 3Pas Studios,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA And Ad Industry Reach Tentative Agreement On New $1 Billion Contract

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday night that it has reached a tentative agreement for a new set of commercials contracts with the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry. The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, now goes to the union’s national board for review and approval. A special meeting of the board has been scheduled for Saturday for a one-item agenda meeting to consider recommendations regarding the television and audio commercials contracts. If the board approves the pacts, as is expected, the deal will be sent to the union’s members for ratification. Three years ago, the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy