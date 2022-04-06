Led Zepplica at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa Jul 16, 2022 – presale password

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– Maybe you’ve visited one of the (objectively) most beautiful concert venues in Colorado, and maybe you haven’t … yet. We’re talking about the Dillon Amphitheater, a 3 minute drive from Silverthorne and positioned with an incredible view of Lake Dillon and beautiful Colorado mountaintops in the background. (credit: CBS) “I believe it was built in 1993,” Dillon’s Marketing and Comms Suzanne Phillipson explained. “It kind of started as just a nice community amenity; free shows every Friday and Saturday night.” The venue underwent a massive change in 2017 when the town decided to spend some big bucks to make the...

DILLON, CO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO