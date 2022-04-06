Candle May Have Sparked Huge House Fire In Washington

Photo: Getty Images, Marysville Fire District

Firefighters believe a candle may have been the cause of a huge house fire this week in Washington, KOMO reports.

The blaze broke out Monday (April 4) around 5:30 p.m. at a home near State Avenue and 109th Place NE in Marysville, according to the city's Fire District. Crews pulled reportedly pulled up to the scene and found heavy smoke billowing from the second-floor bedroom.

Officials say no one was inside the home during the fire , so firefighters got to work containing the flames to the bedroom and soon extinguished it. Damages to the home will cost at least $100,000, KOMO learned from fire Marysville Fire.

As for the cause of the fire, a preliminary investigation suggests a candle sparked the blaze:

"A candle likely caused the fire that shut down State Ave north of 100th for a short period Monday evening. We’re glad to report no one was hurt. Blow candles out before leaving a room and never leave a child alone with a burning candle."

This comes after a slew of wild stories involving fires in the Pacific Northwest. Just last week, firefighters took down a fire that caused over $300,000 worth of damage to a home. The cause? A couch "accidentally" caught fire .