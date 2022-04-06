Run This Town: Rihanna, JAY-Z and Kanye West join the 'Forbes' billionaires list

Forbes magazine has released its 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List along with facts and figures to support 2022’s roster of the richest – featuring three of Hip Hop’s biggest business minds.

This year, Forbes found 2,668 billionaires around the globe, down from a record 2,755 last year; all of whom are collectively worth $12.7 trillion, also down from a record $13.1 trillion on their 2021 list. But those declining numbers ain’t no thing for 34-year-old Rihanna , who comes in at number 1,729 on the list thanks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie and Fenty Beauty cosmetics lines.

The singer, entrepreneur, and soon-to-be-mom joins the list flashing $1.7 billion and the bragging rights of being her home country Barbados’ first billionaire.

Your boy JAY-Z , already one of the highest-paid Hip Hop artists , arrives at number 2,076 on the list with $1.4 billion in his back pocket, fed by his Roc Nation empire, and the 2021 sales of TIDAL and Armand de Brignac champagne.

However, it’s Kanye West , or just Ye if you like, who steps into the party with a cool $2 billion to flaunt, jumping more than 200 positions since last year , coming in at number 1,513 on the list with his Yeezy/Adidas partnership and long-term arrangement with The Gap to thank.

Topping the list is Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk , whose net worth is estimated at $219 billion, and Amazon bigwig Jeff Bezos with his $171 billion.

Find out more and see the full billionaires list right HERE .

