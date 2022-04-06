ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion going makeup-free until her Coachella appearance

By Marni Zipper
 23 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to put down her beauty blender until she hits the desert for her 2022 Coachella performance.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is focusing on her natural beauty and giving her skin a break from her impeccable makeup looks for the next week.

On Instagram, Meg told her followers, “I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella." The caption was written alongside three fresh-faced selfies. In the first image, the artist shows off her bare face in natural light while in the other two images Megan shows off her “lil comfy” Fashion Nova set in two mirror selfies.

Normani was quick to jump into the comments section and cheer Megan on. She wrote, “You’re so beautiful sisterrrrr.” GRAMMY Award winner, SZA , also added, “Ur skin !! Please tell us how we save ourselves.”

Megan is slated to take the stage for her first-ever Coachella appearance on Saturday during both Coachella weekends. The Indio-based festival will run from April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Last Sunday, during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards the “Sweetest Pie” collaborator walked the red carpet in full glam, donning an animal print Roberto Cavalli dress paired with a smoky cat eye, dark lip liner and nude lip gloss.

