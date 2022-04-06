ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 23 hours ago

What happened

After shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped by 5% Tuesday, they were tumbling again Wednesday morning as investors continued to process the news that the Federal Reserve could get more aggressive in its fight against inflation. Growth stocks like Nvidia could be hurt by rising interest rates, and it appears that the market is taking this into account.

The tech stock was down by 5.3% for the session as of 11:26 a.m. ET.

So what

The broader market was down Wednesday morning following comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday. Brainard said that the Fed "will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lp0WQ_0f1F1Xve00

Image source: Getty Images.

While investors had already been expecting numerous interest rate hikes this year beyond last month's increase, Brainard's comments indicated that the Fed is willing to act more aggressively to get a handle on inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% Wednesday morning as investors grew concerned that those moves to counter inflation could slow down the economy too much.

So what does all this have to do with Nvidia specifically? Higher interest rates make it more expensive for companies to borrow money, and can reduce the relative value of those companies' future earnings. Higher rates therefore could potentially slow down some growth stocks, including Nvidia, which explains why some traders are selling their shares.

Now what

While investors shouldn't ignore sky-high inflation -- nor what the Federal Reserve is doing to tackle it -- they should also try to keep a long-term perspective on the companies in their portfolios.

Nvidia still holds a strong position in the graphics processor unit market, and the results from its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 30, were impressive. Sales soared by 53% from the year-ago period to $7.6 billion and non-GAAP earnings popped by 69% to $1.32 per share.

All of which means that investors who have a five-year investing horizon (or longer) for Nvidia may want to ignore some of the market noise right now.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Inflation#Nvda#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
WHIO Dayton

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. Yet some Wall Street analysts say the selling may be overdone. One prominent exchange traded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Why Workhorse Group Stock Jumped Today

The insider purchases may signal the stock has hit a near-term bottom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks choppy, oil pops, mortgage rates jump: LIVE UPDATES

"Making Money" host discusses NASDAQ's reversal signals in Thursday's 'Takeaway.'. Ukraine trying to 'spur regulations' of crypto assets: Natalie Brunell. Coin Stories podcast host joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss economic strategies involving cryptocurrency as interest rates continue to rise. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Developing Story. Oil's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy