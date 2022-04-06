ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs: Felony drug charge filed against Grove City woman

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 23 hours ago
Marcum charged with drug trafficking

COSHOCTON — Jennifer L. Marcum, 42, of Grove City, was formally charged on Tuesday with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said Marcum was the subject of a traffic stop at 6:19 p.m. Monday on Ohio 16, near Township Road 287. She was in a silver 2014 Ford station wagon. The vehicle had no registration displayed.

K-9 officer Charli indicated on the vehicle and it was searched. A large amount of drugs was seized. Marcum and an unidentified male were taken into custody at the scene. Prince's Wrecker Service and the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office assisted on scene.

Ridgewood to hold special board meeting

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood Local Schools Board of Education will have a special public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Ridgewood High School, 602 Johnson St.

The purpose is discussion of a proposal to convert 2.0 mills of property tax within the 10-mill limitation from a current expense allocation to a permanent improvement allocation to be used to acquire, construct, renovate, improve and/or satisfy debt of assets, school property, buildings and other facilities in the district with an estimated life or usefulness of five years.

The change in inside millage may result in an increase in the amount of real property taxes levied. However, the board intends to receive a 2.16 mill reduction to current bond retirement millage from 2.16 mills to 0 mills and .5 mill reduction to current classroom maintenance set-a-side, which should offset the change in inside millage.

Election letters deadline set

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Tribune will accept letters to the editor relating to any candidates and issues pertaining to the May 3 primary election until April 19.

Letters are to be no more than 350 words. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. A phone number must be provided for verification purposes only. Once approved for publication, letters must be confirmed.

Only one letter per election cycle is allowed for an elected official or candidate for elective office. Other writers are permitted one letter every 30 days from the date of publication.

Letters can be emailed to ctnews@coshoctontribune.com in a copy and paste format. Letters must be exclusive to the Tribune and come from a resident of the paper's direct coverage area.

Self-defense class offered

COSHOCTON — A free self-defense class for those age 14 and older by McFarland Championship Martial Arts will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kids America, 1600 Otsego Ave. Instructor will be Jon McFarland. Call 740-502-7707 for more information.

Fruit production workshop set

COSHOCTON — A home fruit production workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 in the Lock Landing meeting room of the Roscoe Village Visitors Centers, 600 N. Whitewoman St.

Learn how to grow strawberries, red raspberries and blackberries and how to care for apple, peach and pear trees. Speaker will be Sabrina Schirtzinger of Ohio State University Extension Office of Knox County.

Cost is $10. "Midwest Home Fruit Production Guide" will be available for $25, or $20 with advance program registration. Call 740-622-2265 for more information.

Planning commission to meet

COSHOCTON — The executive committee of the Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the conference room of Coshocton County Commissioners.

Library offering bus trip

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Public Library is offering a free charter bus trip from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in honor of the women's suffrage movements.

Visited will be the site of Sojourner Truth's 1851 Woman's Rights Convention speech in Akron and the home of Harriet Taylor Upton in Warren. Upton was president of the Ohio Women's Suffrage Association for 18 years and was a founding member of the National League of Women Voters.

The trip is limited to 55 people. It's being made possible through a grant from the American Library Association with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the William and Mary Ehrich Fund of the Coshocton Foundation. Go to cosohctonlibrary.org or call 740-622-0956 for more information and registration.

Draw the Mayor fundraiser upcoming

COSHOCTON — Draw the Mayor to support the Coshocton Art Guild will be from 7 to 9 p.m. April 22 at Jenny Penny's Café, 423 Main St.

Attendees will draw Mayor Mark Mills. He will select one piece to be framed by the Frame Shop and hung at city hall. Donations will be accepted to support the art guild. The event is for those older than 21 and one can bring their own beverages.

