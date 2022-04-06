Cincinnati Bengals hire Matt Summers as new head athletic trainer

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Matt Summers as the new head athletic trainer, the team announced on Wednesday. Paul Sparling, who spent 30 years in this role with the franchise, announced his retirement on Tuesday and will stay around the team in a consulting roll to help with the transition process.

Summers joins the Bengals after spending the last four years (2018-22) at the University of Louisville, where he served as senior director of sports medicine and head football athletic trainer, and was a member of the athletics department leadership team.

“After conducting an extensive search process, we’re excited to have Matt join the Bengals as our new director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer,” said director of player personnel Duke Tobin. “Matt’s experience in the NFL and college athletics has prepared him for this leadership role. Matt has a tremendous reputation and is known for his ability to build strong connections with the athletes he works with. We pride ourselves on providing elite medical care and look forward to the role Matt will play in continuing this high standard.”

Summers began his athletic training career as a student athletic trainer at the University of Kentucky and has experience working in college athletics and the NFL. After graduating from Kentucky, he was an intern with the San Diego Chargers during the 2002 NFL season.

Summers went on to serve as a graduate assistant and assistant athletic trainer with the football program from 2003-05 at the University of Louisville. He then returned to the NFL and was an assistant athletic trainer for the San Diego Chargers from 2006-07. Following the 2007 season, Summers was a member of the AFC Pro Bowl athletic training staff.

A 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky, Summers returned to his alma mater for the 2008 season as senior athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation. He then was named head athletic trainer for football at the University of Arkansas in 2009, and later was promoted to director of athletic training for the Razorbacks’ athletic department in 2013.

The Bengals begin their offseason workout program on May 2.