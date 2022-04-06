Who will have most RBI for Braves this season?

We are just one day away from Atlanta Braves Opening Day at Truist Park. The defending World Champions will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game series.

The Braves lineup will look just a little bit different with the departure of Freddie Freeman and the designated hitter being allowed in the National League.

Which Braves' player will have the most RBI in the 2022 season?

Third baseman Austin Riley lead the Braves with the most RBI in 2021 with 107. Ozzie Albies was just one behind, hitting 106 last season.

Andy's Pick: Marcell Ozuna

"I think Marcell Ozuna is going to bat with guys on base a ton. Obviously, he's got to bounce back from the season he had last year, and that's not even talking about the off-the-field stuff. He was not hitting the baseball well before he got injured ... He almost won a triple crown two years ago."

Nick's Pick: Austin Riley

"I think there's a chance that he can maybe get to 40 home runs this year so I imagine there will be some RBI that come along with that, unless there's a lot of solo shots."