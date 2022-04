In a rare move by Allegheny County Council on Tuesday, three appointments to two county boards were rejected, leaving some council members in shock. The nominations were made by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority board and to the Jail Oversight Board. They were expected to move smoothly through the meeting since just five days ago, they were approved in the appointment review committee. Such appointments are rarely challenged.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO