Denver, CO

CoPirg's report card on clothing brands' commitment to avoid "forever chemicals"

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 23 hours ago

Danny Katz with CoPirg has a new report that grads clothing brands on commitments to avoid PFAS or “forever chemicals”. The score card looks at popular brands in outdoor apparel, indoor apparel and shoes/sportwear on their commitments to phase out toxic PFAS chemicals.

The report will includes a scorecard authored by CoPIRG Foundation, NRDC and Fashion FWD that will reveal which companies have made strong commitments, and the surprising companies that are falling behind on addressing PFAS contamination in their products.

The scorecard comes as the Colorado General Assembly considers a bipartisan bill, HB22-1345 , to protect the health of Coloradans and our water supply by restricting PFAS in consumer products like textiles and food packaging.





FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver



FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

