When you rank all the states by residents in the state with the biggest tax burden, Illinois comes out in the top 10 of the list and places a heavy tax burden on its citizens. According to the financial website WalletHub.com, Illinois ranks as one of the ten worst states when it comes to the tax burden it places on its citizens. Tax season is underway and it can be confusing to figure out which states are worst overall for taxes, so what WalletHub did was rank the states based on the "Tax Burden" of their citizens, on the site they say...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO