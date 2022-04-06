ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ renews surfing docuseries Make or Break for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago

The seven-part Make or Break, premiering April 29,...

ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Gabrielle Union To Star In Season 3 Of Apple TV+’s Anthology Series ‘Truth Be Told’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen) is set as a lead alongside Octavia Spencer in the third season of the anthology drama series Truth Be Told. Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told stars Spencer as podcaster ‘Poppy Scoville,’ who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. The upcoming...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Apple TV+ renews Severance for Season 2

The dystopian workplace drama starring Adam Scott will officially be back for a second season. “Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Surfers#Men#Women
GeekyGadgets

Parallels time travelling Disney Original TV series premiers on Disney+

If you have been patiently waiting for the new time travelling, science-fiction mystery series Parallels to premier on the Disney+ streaming service your be pleased to know that it is now available to watch worldwide. The first season of the Parallels Disney Original series consists of six episodes all of which have been made available today.
TV SERIES
TVLine

In Halo TV Series, War Is No Game — Grade the Paramount+ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Halo this Thursday leaped from your TV screen to… well, that same TV screen, as Paramount+ premiered a series inspired by the globally popular video game franchise. At first blush, does this live-action Master Chief hit the target? Halo‘s series premiere kicks off on Madrigal, an outer colony planet doubling as a rebel outpost. The episode opens with some important table-setting: a group of dirty, tired-looking warriors gathers around a table, playing cards and fueling the legends of fighters known as Spartans. The focus then shifts to General Jin Ha (played by Rookie Historian‘s...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

AMC Networks greenlights Orphan Black sequel series Echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes, premiering in 2023, "is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence, per Variety. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a story of love and betrayal." AMC Networks has given Orphan Black: Echoes, which is expected to air on AMC and AMC+, a 10-episode order.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Watch BET+'s The Porter trailer

The 1920s-set Canadian civil rights drama follows the railway workers from both Canada and the United States join together to give birth to the world’s first Black union. The Porter premieres May 5.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

André Holland is set to play Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton on Apple TV+'s The Big Cigar

Limited series The Big Cigar will tell the story of how Newton was able to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI. Holland is in talks to play Newton. The Big Cigar is based on a 2012 Playboy magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman, who will also serve as executive producer. The Big Cigar was previously in the works as a movie. The limited series "tells how Newton escaped to Cuba to avoid prosecution for murder with the help of Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider, as well as a few other celebrity radicals," per Deadline. Former Claws showrunner and The King of Napa creator Janine Sherman Barrois will serve as showrunner. Winning Time co-creator Jim Hecht is on board as writer and executive producer. And Don Cheadle will serve as executive producer and director of the first two episodes.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Showtime Lakers drama series will officially be back for a second season after releasing five of its 10 Season 1 episodes. “It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”
Primetimer

Netflix takes the dating reality format way too far with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

"Since Netflix discovered reality TV a few years ago, we’ve watched the streamer put singles and/or couples through a variety of wringers for our entertainment," says Brett White. "Participants have gotten engaged to strangers sight unseen, endured forced abstinence by an air freshener-shaped smart device, gone on blind dates while wearing elaborate animal/monster/fantasy makeup — participants even willed a competition about social media into being a low-key dating show by flirting nonstop, oftentimes sincerely. Netflix loves reality romance so much that they’ve announced they’re spreading the love all year round. Kicking off this never-ending love-fest is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a new reality romance series that is somehow more inexplicable than Sexy Beasts, more manipulative than Love Is Blind, more voyeuristic than Too Hot to Handle, and more ethically dubious than all of those shows combined. The Ultimatum is the Netflix reality romance formula gone too far."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Journalists are the unsung heroes of tech scam series The Dropout, WeCrashed and Super Pumped

"You might have noticed that these are shows largely populated not by anti-heroes, but by evil billionaire villains," says Dustin Rowles. "Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped, and Adam and Rebekah Neumann on WeCrashed. The stories all also follow a similar formula: The tech founder comes up with a great idea and raises hundreds of millions of dollars in investment capital, but as their companies 'disrupt' and grow on their way to IPO status, so do the egos and greedy appetites of the founders. While hubris eventually brings them all down, that’s only part of the story. What few people are acknowledging about these villain-led series is that there is a common hero in all three: Journalists. All of the tech grifters engage in despicable behavior, but it’s good reporting and a lot of help from whistleblowers that bring that behavior to light."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jonathan Banks and Noomi Rapace to lead Apple TV+ psychological thriller Constellation

The Better Call Saul star and the Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan vet will play astronauts in the straight-to-series drama from creator Peter Harness. Constellation is described "as a conspiracy-based psychological space adventure that explores the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost," per The Hollywood Reporter. Michelle MacLaren, who directs the first two episodes, will reunite with Banks after working with him on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

