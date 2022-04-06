Apple TV+ renews surfing docuseries Make or Break for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere

"Since Netflix discovered reality TV a few years ago, we’ve watched the streamer put singles and/or couples through a variety of wringers for our entertainment," says Brett White. "Participants have gotten engaged to strangers sight unseen, endured forced abstinence by an air freshener-shaped smart device, gone on blind dates while wearing elaborate animal/monster/fantasy makeup — participants even willed a competition about social media into being a low-key dating show by flirting nonstop, oftentimes sincerely. Netflix loves reality romance so much that they’ve announced they’re spreading the love all year round. Kicking off this never-ending love-fest is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a new reality romance series that is somehow more inexplicable than Sexy Beasts, more manipulative than Love Is Blind, more voyeuristic than Too Hot to Handle, and more ethically dubious than all of those shows combined. The Ultimatum is the Netflix reality romance formula gone too far."
