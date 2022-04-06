ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Women, child uninjured when vehicle shot in Erie neighborhood Tuesday night

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 23 hours ago
Three women and a 5-year-old child escaped injury Tuesday night when gunfire struck the vehicle they were riding in on Erie's east side, according to city police.

Detectives have obtained surveillance video and are reviewing it in an attempt to determine who fired the gunshots that damaged the vehicle in the area of East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday.

Police had no suspects in the shooting as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported on Tuesday at about 9:20 p.m. when Erie police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. According to Lorah, three women, ages 25, 28 and 54, were in a vehicle with a 5-year-old child when one of the women noticed they were being followed by a black Mercedes with tinted windows and blue headlights.

When their vehicle pulled over, they said gunshots were fired at it, Lorah said.

Erie police seek suspects in 2 shootingsErie police detectives are combing parts of the city for surveillance video in an effort to identify suspects

Witnesses reported hearing three to six gunshots, according to police. Officers found the victims' vehicle with a shattered back window, and the officers collected several shell casings in the 2200 block of East 20th Street, Lorah said.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the investigation is asked to call Detective David Madurski at 814-870-1508.

YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Shots fired into home on Hope Dr. in Erie

Erie Police are investigating after around two dozen shots were fired in a residential neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday. According to reports from the scene, more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene in the 2600 block of Hope Drive. Police said several of those shots hit a home in that area. No […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie High shooting suspect turns self in, placed in juvenile detention

The Erie High School student who shot another student on Tuesday has "turned himself into the Erie police," a spokesman for Erie Mayor Joe Schember said in a brief statement at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday. "The investigation is ongoing," the spokesman, Frank Strumila, said in an email. He had no other comment, and no other information was immediately available. ...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Car shot-up at intersection on Youngstown's south side

Youngstown police responded to a second shooting just hours after a juvenile was injured on the city's west side. This shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the south side at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Jean Street. Officers told 21 News a car was shot at and left at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with shooting at police arraigned on another charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspect involved in the March 29 police pursuit, in which three BPD officers were shot, was arraigned Monday at ECMC on a violation of probation matter. Kente Bell, 28, was previously arraigned at the hospital on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Monday afternoon, the Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

