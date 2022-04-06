ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling on ending Never Have I Ever: "It starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old"

 1 day ago
"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling tells E.T. "They can’t...

Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Primetimer

James Corden on why it took two years to revive "Carpool Karaoke": "It didn’t feel completely right"

The Late Late Show host is back with his signature recurring segment tonight, joined by Nicki Minaj in the passenger seat. It marks the first "Carpool Karaoke" since Feb. 25, 2020 (with BTS), weeks before the pandemic officially began. Why did it take so long to bring back "Carpool Karaoke"? “The conclusion we came to was not to do this segment unless we could do it right,” Corden said Wednesday, speaking to the press. “So that’s why it took a long time. There’s probably a version of it we could have done a while ago, but … it didn’t feel completely right.” Corden added: “It’s felt over the past year very, very slowly, in one sense or another, like we started to get our show back. But this was this is obviously a big part of our show — this segment. The entire pandemic … there (were) so many things that we couldn’t do, and I think that’s true of every show. But for us, our show is very much about getting out there, whether that’s running out into the street and doing musicals in a crosswalk or big taped bits or having all the guests together on a couch at the same time.” As soon as CBS greenlighted "Carpool Karaoke's" return, Corden jumped at the chance to have Minaj join him, saying "I was so happy to be in her orbit and her company and I really, really loved being with her. It was so joyous.”
Primetimer

Jon Batiste being on TV nightly as The Late Show bandleader may have given him the edge to win this year's top Grammy award

Batiste surprisingly won Album of the Year on Sunday night with his album We Are -- surprising because it wasn't tipped to win after peaking at No. 86 on the Billboard 200. So why did he win? According to Spencer Kornhaber, "the jazz pianist was a traditionalist choice to win Album of the Year—but a traditionalist choice for an evolving institution." Batiste being on TV also helped, says Kornhaber. "To understand why so many Academy members judged the 35-year-old Batiste’s album to be year-defining, consider his career," says Kornhaber "As the bandleader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he has been on television, night after night, since 2015—which means he is one of the most visible working musicians in America. Other widely consumed projects, such as his soundtrack for the Pixar film Soul, have built him the kind of renown that is less explosive than that of a pop phenom, but is still significant and pervasive. The songs of We Are—vivid, exploratory pop soul—are musically impressive, broadly accessible, and rich with social consciousness. His colorful, go-for-broke Grammys performance of his single 'Freedom' demonstrated the showmanship of someone who welcomes a cross-generational, cross-genre audience—someone easy to like, and impossible to root against."
Primetimer

The Masked Singer creator addresses the Rudy Giuliani controversy, reveals plans for a Eurovision-style reality format

Speaking to Deadline at the Mip TV conference, Wonwoo Park said of the Giuliani controversy: “It would be taboo (in Korea) to have someone controversial or political on the show,” he explained. “But it can’t always be pleasant when the mask comes off and the more Masked Singer seasons (globally) we do, the more we realize you can’t always have contestants that everybody loves.” Meanwhile, Park is at work on a Eurovision-style reality show that will “bring people together regardless of nationality."
Primetimer

Amy Schumer says Louis CK's Grammy win "doesn’t feel good," recalls how Will Smith slap "really changed the air in the room" at the Oscars

“I don’t think it feels good. It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good," Schumer said of CK's Grammy win for best comedy album when asked on Watch What Happens Live. Schumer was also asked about Smith slapping Chris Rock while she co-hosted the Oscars. “We were all just watching the monitor, and then he won… Everyone was just kind of floored—the whole thing," she says. "And I was just thinking, what am I going to do when I go out there?” “It really changed the air in the room!”
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

