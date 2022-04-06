Mindy Kaling on ending Never Have I Ever: "It starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old"

The Late Late Show host is back with his signature recurring segment tonight, joined by Nicki Minaj in the passenger seat. It marks the first "Carpool Karaoke" since Feb. 25, 2020 (with BTS), weeks before the pandemic officially began. Why did it take so long to bring back "Carpool Karaoke"? “The conclusion we came to was not to do this segment unless we could do it right,” Corden said Wednesday, speaking to the press. “So that’s why it took a long time. There’s probably a version of it we could have done a while ago, but … it didn’t feel completely right.” Corden added: “It’s felt over the past year very, very slowly, in one sense or another, like we started to get our show back. But this was this is obviously a big part of our show — this segment. The entire pandemic … there (were) so many things that we couldn’t do, and I think that’s true of every show. But for us, our show is very much about getting out there, whether that’s running out into the street and doing musicals in a crosswalk or big taped bits or having all the guests together on a couch at the same time.” As soon as CBS greenlighted "Carpool Karaoke's" return, Corden jumped at the chance to have Minaj join him, saying "I was so happy to be in her orbit and her company and I really, really loved being with her. It was so joyous.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO