Girls5Eva loads up on Season 2 guest-stars, including Amber Ruffin, the Property Brothers and Hoda Kotb

The actor has manifested her dream cameos in the past. Actor Keke Palmer said she wants to guest star in season 3 of Euphoria and we’re manifesting this to become reality. In an interview with Where is the Buzz’s Tatyana Arrington, the 28-year-old actor shared she was open to making an appearance in season 3. “I mean, sure! I would do a guest appearance,” she said when asked if she would want to star in Euphoria. “I’m ready to go up in there and set stuff on fire. Let’s go!” she enthusiastically added.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO