OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Mavericks do it again, beating Nebraska at home 6-5. The two teams also played at Tal Anderson Field in mid-March, a series the two programs threw together on short notice because of poor weather. That was a home and home, with both home teams winning. This was the third matchup and it was another one-run win for UNO and another win for the home team.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO