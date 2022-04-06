Violet Skies Won't 'Settle'

Violet Skies wrote her urgent, new single in the midst of an “existential crisis.”. The result is “Settle,” co-written and co-produced by Skies and UK duo The Nocturns. “There’s still snow in California and Paris is on fire,” she...
"I’m not that kid anymore," sings Toronto alt-pop musician GRAE in an intimate photo booth session with friends for "Boxes," out everywhere now. This is when we realize she’s growing up — and as the melody grows with her, more and more friends join the party. At first there's one or a few at a time, but by the second chorus they’re at a full-blown party having the time of their lives.
Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
Glacial archaeologists in Norway have discovered weapons and secret hideaways on a remote mountain where stealthy hunters waited for reindeer more than a millennium ago. While surveying part of the inland mountain peak Sandgrovskaret, the archaeological team recovered five arrows, three of which are up to 1,700 years old. The researchers also discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds, which made the hunters "invisible" to nearby reindeer.
Taylor Sheridan has taken a lot of time to create depth in each “Yellowstone” character. As such, fans often find themselves invested in the well-being of those individuals. That said, some “Yellowstone” fans are up in arms about the Dutton Ranch hands’ living conditions. ‘Yellowstone’...
Few sights in life are as beautiful as a sunset over a sprawling ranch. Especially if that ranch is home, as is the case for Yellowstone‘s own Forrie J. Smith. “There’s no place like home!” Smith posts to his official Instagram late Tuesday evening. The Lloyd actor is living his best life on his home ranch in San Acacia, New Mexico and sharing the glory with Yellowstone fans.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
If there’s one thing that “Yellowstone” fans can agree on, it’s that little was more memorable about the season four finale than Beth and Rip’s wedding. However, now, months after season four concluded, series star Finn Little shared a “throwback Thursday” post revealing that before the iconic scene could be filmed, “Yellowstone” crew members spent hours cleaning the ranch of snow. Check it out.
Did you know there was a new movie coming out based on the life of a man who was raised in Montana? And did you know the guy they got to play him was Mark Wahlberg?. That's right, the leader of the Funky Bunch himself!. ...and ok, sure, the star...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
There’s always some sort of trouble taking place at the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch. But no matter the trouble, our characters always seem to look good taking part. One character especially known for causing trouble, and boasting a rather iconic statement piece of a hat, is our guitar-playing jailbird, Walker. Walker, played by actor Ryan Bingham is most commonly associated with his near-white, feathered cowboy hat. And while it appears in every episode (and has us wondering where to snag such a fashionable piece), fans have also taken note of Bingham’s equal-parts fashionable and functional Carhartt jacket. If you happen to be one of those fans, we went to the trouble of finding the closest available article just for you.
Paive is putting a fresh spin on bloghaus. Back in the aughts, bloghaus laid the blueprint for how we currently consume and experience online cultural movements, with the true lynchpin of the scene being the music. And now, Paive is bringing us back to this special moment in time with her new music video for "Dance Song," and, regardless of whether you experienced the first wave or not, we guarantee it'll definitely have you dancing too.
And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Though the internet was rather open about its skepticism over SZA's self-diagnosed ankle injury, the recent Grammy award winner took to Instagram stories with the receipts to prove it. SZA realized the full-extent after visiting a doctor and posting about what happened on her Instagram Story. She shared a video...
“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon opened up about what the hardest thing would be for her to adjust to if she lived a true “ranch” lifestyle. In the show, we see Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, impress the men on the ranch with her horseriding, wrangling, roping, and cutting skills. These are all things Landon had to learn at Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy camp so she’d be prepared for the show. But how well could she do all these things in real life?
Last December, AMI took over a top floor inside the Empire State Building for a huge party celebrating its first New York flagship. Among the more surprising stars in tow was Normani, who was tucked away in the closed-off VIP section with names like Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Kaia Gerber.
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
