Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Even in a world where streaming services have never been more ubiquitous and accessible, there's something (quaint? charming? nostalgic?) about owning physical media that remains a constant in our digital age. According to reports from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), CD sales in the U.S. rose for the first time in 20 years in 2021. Of course this is nothing compared to its peak at the turn of the millennium, but seeing CDs join a 15 year spike in vinyl record sales indicates that there's a growing (albeit small and cult-like) following for physical media. As a site dedicated to highlighting great products day after day, it's not hard to see the appeal of owning a piece of physical media in a world where ownership feels more removed, tangental and — most importantly — contingent upon having a reliable wifi connection. Start your week with Indian Motorcycle's limited-edition FTR Championship Edition bike, the latest addition to Tissot's PRX series and a "Quixotic" new blade from We Knife Co. This is Today in Gear.

BICYCLES ・ 24 DAYS AGO