Ohio’s Bob Gibbs, citing redistricting ‘circus,’ is retiring from Congress

By Ben Orner
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, whose district includes rural parts of central Ohio, will retire from Congress instead of facing a competitive Republican primary in his redrawn district.

Ohio’s 7th Congressional District currently covers Canton, suburban and rural areas southwest of Cleveland and rural local counties Knox and Coshocton. The redrawn map for 2022, however, which the Ohio Supreme Court said last week it won’t rule on until after the May 3 primary, changes OH-7 to Cuyahoga, Medina, Wayne and Holmes counties.

Gibbs announced in November that he planned to run for reelection, but the six-term congressman released a statement Wednesday morning saying the slow-moving redistricting “circus” he blames on the court led him to the “difficult decision” to “not seek re-election this year.”

“It is irresponsible to effectively confirm the congressional map for this election cycle seven days before voting begins,” Gibbs wrote, “especially in the Seventh Congressional District where almost 90 percent of the electorate is new and nearly two thirds is an area primarily from another district, foreign to any expectations or connection to the current Seventh District.”

The redrawn, Republican-favoring district would have pitted Gibbs against GOP primary candidates that include Max Miller, a former White House and campaign aide to Donald Trump who the former president has already endorsed.

After Gibbs announced his retirement, Trump congratulated him on his career, calling Gibbs “a strong ally” in a statement. Gibbs voted with Trump’s position 95% of the time, according to the political data website FiveThirtyEight .

His votes included objecting to certifying the presidential electors in Arizona and Pennsylvania, two swing states that Joe Biden won in 2020 despite unsubstantiated claims of election-altering irregularities and fraud.

Gibbs, 67, was first elected to Congress in 2010 after spending eight years in the Ohio legislature. He was born in Indiana, raised in the Cleveland area, and he graduated from Ohio State University’s agricultural campus in Wooster.

His largely rural seat has long been comfortably Republican, with Gibbs’ lowest margin of victory in six elections being about 13 percentage points. He won in 2022 with 67% of the vote.

Ohio’s redistricting maps struck down a third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time, putting the May 3 primary election in jeopardy. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s Redistricting Commission was ordered back to come up with a fourth plan for the state’s Senate and House […]
The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
