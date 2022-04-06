ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Victims in Marlin plane crash identified

By Dean Wetherbee
 23 hours ago

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) UPDATE: The victims in the Marlin plane crash have been identified.

The occupants of the Cessna plane were 55-year-old identified as Thomas Sands, Jr., of Sugar Land, and 27-year-old Cinnamon Franklin, of Greenwood, Indiana. Sands and Franklin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a plane crash in a field east of the Marlin Airport, near CR-134 in Marlin.

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis says he is not sure what happened, but says the single-engine prop plane ended up in a pasture about 60-70 meters past the runway.

Next of kin have been notified. The FAA and the NTSB are conducting the investigation.

The NTSB says the plane is a Cessna TU206. According to the FAA, the plane is registered to AMS, L.L.C. in South Bend, Indiana. It was flying from Houston to Waco.

