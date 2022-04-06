ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Play It Safe: Scam Season

By Ryan Smith
okcfox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's all about helping you play it safe. We are chatting about protecting yourself from 'Scam Season'. Here's...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
WTHI

SCAM ALERT: Criminals get busy during tax season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax season is a busy time for scammers. They come back each year with new twists on old cons. The Better Business Bureau is offering a warning. Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says tax scams can take many forms. Sometimes...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Metro Atlanta meth supplier, courier plead guilty to federal charges

MACON — Two metro Atlanta residents have admitted guilt to their roles in distributing a large amount of methamphetamine in middle Georgia. Christian Jesus Pineda, 27, of Duluth, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 21. Co-defendant Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 26, of Cartersville, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Pineda’s distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. Both defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson presided over Pineda’s hearing, and U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III presided over Sanchez’s hearing. The defendants will be sentenced on June 7.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyglawfirm Com#West Ylla Gosney Law Firm
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy