ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPFNv_0f1ExG8X00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic baked good.

The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, featuring a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and 0.49-ounce snack size.

State senate committee to vote on Hershey Kiss bill

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

More information about Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats is available on brand’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh remains identified

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found near the Old Lock and Dam. Adam L. Thomas, 34, of Louisville, was last seen in the area of 6th Street and River Road at approximately 12:12 p.m. on January 13, says the coroner’s office. The press release says that witnesses […]
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Hershey, PA
Sports
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Creamsicle Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This easy Creamsicle Cookies recipe is a fun twist on the traditional ice cream treat, made super simple with a shortcut method. In 5 minutes, you can combine a box of cake mix with a few kitchen staples to create your favorite throwback frozen dessert in the form of an orange-flavored cookie.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s New Creamy Spread May Replace Your Favorite Brand of Peanut Butter

In case you’re still looking for ways to enjoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch past the new CinnaGraham Toast Crunch cereal released last year, General Mills — in partnership with B&G Foods — has something unexpectedly sweet to tide you over. Designed to taste just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spread is a creamy cinnamon creation that’s the perfect addition to any baked good, fresh fruit, or toast.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Graham
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

We Made a Frozen Pudding Dessert from 1968 and It’s Still Amazing Today

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Chocolate Cake Recipe Boasts An Irish Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nigella Lawson is clearly ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Her recent #RecipeOfTheDay posts on her Instagram page show off delectable Irish classics: First, from the cookbook "Ireland For Food Lovers" by Georgina Campbell, a recipe for Dublin Coddle consisting of sliced potatoes, sausages, and rashers. Another IG post shows a savory Brown Butter Colcannon, a traditional combination of mashed potato and cabbage, with her twist to top it off with nutty browned butter. With these posts, she's setting her fans up for a sweet Irish classic she'll share on March 17, noting that it will be her #StPatricksDay recipe of the day: a chocolate cake made with a generous pour of Guinness stout.
RECIPES
ComicBook

Pop-Tarts Unveils New Snickerdoodle Flavor

Pop-Tarts is adding another new flavor to the lineup, this time offering cookie fans a new way to enjoy a beloved classic, just in Pop-Tart form. On Tuesday, Kellogg's announced that this spring, Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are joining the lineup as their latest flavor. The new Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts join an ever-expanding lineup which includes Cookies & Creme, Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts, and more.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kats#Food Drink#Whtm#The Hershey Company#State Senate Committee#Eyewitness News
Food Beast

Reese's Introduces a 'Pantry Pack' Size

If you're a bonafide Reese's lover like me, there can never be too much of it. So if I'm going for the retail store aesthetic in my fridge or kitchen cupboard when it comes to showing off my devotion to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, then the new Pantry Pack size is the only way to do it.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Kit Kat's Latest Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Breakfast Pastry

Kit Kat's innovation team has this insane knack for turning its chocolate-covered wafer bars into something else entirely. There was the Fruity Cereal-flavored iteration that tasted like a straight-up spoonful of Froot Loops and the Key Lime Pie Kit Kats with the same sweet-to-tart ratio as our favorite dessert. Now,...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

How to Make an Amazing Vegan Box Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes are an amazing way to create no-fuss cakes with very few ingredients. Not only are they delicious, but they are easy to adjust as well. You can quickly transform these mixes into a vegan cake and jazz them up with all kinds of delicious additives. If you want to know how to transform a normal boxed cake into a vegan masterpiece, check out the tips!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Might Have Been The Origin Of Kit Kat's Name

When you're eating candy, you probably don't care what it's called so long as it tastes good — but don't a lot of candies have some pretty weird names? You have the obvious ones like Hershey's, which is named after founder Milton S. Hershey, but then you get to the pretty strange ones: Zagnuts, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Goobers, Nerds, the list can go on. While deciphering all these wacky and colorful candy names would be a whole rabbit hole itself, the one candy we're here to talk about today is the Kit Kat.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

White Claw Unveils New Hard Seltzers Flavors

New flavors of White Claw hard seltzers will be making their way to store shelves this spring. The new flavors include Citrus Yuzu Smash, a combination of lemon and yuzu; Tropical Pomelo Smash, a blend of pomelo, lime, orange, and lemon; Watermelon Lime Smash, with watermelon and lime; and Wildberry Acai Smash, a mix of wild berries and acai.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Reese's Is Selling a Massive Pantry Pack with 25 Peanut Butter Cups

You don’t have to worry about the quality versus quantity debate when Reese’s so conveniently offers both. The peanut butter cup maker has already garnered a reputation for its dedication to great taste, but now, the Hershey-owned brand is introducing a Pantry Pack that gets you 25 snack-sized Reese’s in a single box.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

colette x Dour Darcels To Release a Limited-Edition Mini NFT Collection

Dour Darcels, the NFT project from the world of Darcel Disappoints, is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with Parisian boutique colette to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The colette x Darcels mini collection consists of 25 one-of-one NFTs celebrating each year that colette has existed as a contemporary retail and gallery...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy