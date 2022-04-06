COLLEEN KOLPIEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is introducing K9 Bolt to their K9 Unit. In a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, the Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt was born and raised in the country of Germany. Bolt responds to his commands in the German language. The Eau Claire Police Department says in their social post that Bolt is trained in narcotics, apprehension, and tracking. The Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt’s areas of narcotics detection consist of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA.
Comments / 0