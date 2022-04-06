COLLEEN KOLPIEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like the staff of the Stanley Correctional Institution, past and present, to receive a Sunshine Award. I have worked at the Stanley Correctional Institution for twenty years and the work their employees do every day should be acknowledged. The hours the staff put into serving the State of Wisconsin is not recognized by many but has been so appreciated over the years. You have chosen a career that in the long run will benefit you and your families. I appreciate all the hard work you do, even if I haven’t said it enough.

STANLEY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO